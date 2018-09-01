Listen Live Sports

United Soccer League

September 1, 2018
 
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 17 3 6 57 53 25
Louisville 13 5 8 47 52 32
Pittsburgh 12 3 10 46 31 14
Charleston 11 4 12 45 38 28
Bethlehem Steel 12 10 6 42 48 33
Indy 11 7 9 42 37 33
New York Red Bulls II 10 7 10 40 59 48
Nashville 10 7 8 38 26 18
Ottawa 10 13 5 35 24 34
North Carolina 9 10 7 34 42 37
Tampa Bay 8 11 7 31 36 36
Penn 7 9 8 29 29 31
Charlotte 7 11 8 29 32 46
Richmond 6 17 4 22 24 60
Atlanta 2 4 13 8 20 26 53
Toronto II 3 19 3 12 28 55
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Real Monarchs 17 7 2 53 46 28
Phoenix 15 6 5 50 53 28
Orange County 15 7 5 50 52 28
Sacramento 13 7 7 46 33 29
Portland II 13 11 3 42 48 43
Reno 11 6 8 41 40 32
Swope Park Rangers 11 9 7 40 38 44
Saint Louis 10 7 9 39 35 31
San Antonio 10 9 7 37 32 36
OKC Energy 10 12 5 35 36 39
Colorado Springs 10 14 4 34 29 28
Fresno 8 9 10 34 37 30
LA Galaxy II 7 13 6 27 44 51
Las Vegas 7 13 6 27 36 55
Rio Grande Valley 4 10 12 24 25 32
Seattle II 5 16 3 18 25 49
Tulsa 2 13 10 16 26 54

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Tuesday, August 28

Reno 2, Las Vegas 1

Wednesday, August 29

Pittsburgh 2, Indy 2, tie

San Antonio 3, Rio Grande Valley 1

Swope Park Rangers 2, Tulsa 1

Colorado Springs 1, Real Monarchs 0

Saint Louis 1, Seattle II 1, tie

Friday, August 31

New York Red Bulls II 1, Ottawa 0

Charleston 2, Louisville 2, tie

Atlanta 2 2, Toronto II 1

Saturday, September 1

Richmond 1, Indy 1, tie

Tampa Bay 3, North Carolina 0

Nashville at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Reno at Fresno, 10 p.m.

Saint Louis at Portland II, 10 p.m.

Colorado Springs at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 2

Penn at Bethlehem Steel, 3 p.m.

Orange County at Seattle II, 4:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.

Monday, September 3

San Antonio at Real Monarchs, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, September 5

New York Red Bulls II at Indy, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Tulsa at Seattle II, 10 p.m.

Thursday, September 6

Ottawa at Toronto II, 8 p.m.

Friday, September 7

Bethlehem Steel at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 8

Atlanta 2 at Penn, 7 p.m.

Nashville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Real Monarchs at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Reno at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Seattle II at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

Sunday, September 9

Fresno at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.

Tulsa at Portland II, 5 p.m.

