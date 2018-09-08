United Soccer League

All Times EDT Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA Cincinnati 18 3 6 60 55 26 Pittsburgh 13 4 10 49 36 17 Louisville 13 5 8 47 52 32 Indy 12 7 9 45 40 33 Charleston 11 4 12 45 38 28 Bethlehem Steel 12 12 6 42 50 40 New York Red Bulls II 10 8 10 40 59 51 Nashville 10 8 9 39 29 22 Ottawa 11 13 5 38 28 37 North Carolina 9 10 8 35 45 40 Penn 8 9 8 32 32 32 Charlotte 8 11 8 32 33 46 Tampa Bay 8 11 7 31 36 36 Richmond 6 17 4 22 24 60 Atlanta 2 4 13 8 20 26 53 Toronto II 3 20 3 12 31 59 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA Real Monarchs 17 8 2 53 47 30 Phoenix 16 6 5 53 54 28 Orange County 15 7 6 51 53 29 Sacramento 13 7 7 46 33 29 Portland II 14 11 3 45 49 43 Swope Park Rangers 12 9 7 43 39 44 Reno 11 6 9 42 41 33 San Antonio 11 9 7 40 34 37 Saint Louis 10 8 9 39 35 32 OKC Energy 10 13 5 35 36 40 Fresno 8 9 11 35 38 31 Colorado Springs 10 15 4 34 30 31 LA Galaxy II 8 13 6 30 47 52 Las Vegas 7 13 6 27 36 55 Rio Grande Valley 4 11 12 24 25 33 Seattle II 5 16 5 20 30 54 Tulsa 2 13 11 17 30 58

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, September 5

Indy 3, New York Red Bulls II 0

Tulsa 4, Seattle II 4, tie

Phoenix 1, Rio Grande Valley 0

Thursday, September 6

Ottawa 4, Toronto II 3

Friday, September 7

Pittsburgh 4, Bethlehem Steel 1

Saturday, September 8

Nashville 3, North Carolina 3, tie

Atlanta 2 at Penn, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Reno at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Real Monarchs at Rio Grande Valley, 9:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Seattle II at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

Sunday, September 9

Fresno at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.

Tulsa at Portland II, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, September 12

Saint Louis at Real Monarchs, 2 p.m.

Indy at Penn, 6:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 13

Toronto II at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Friday, September 14

Louisville at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Saturday, September 15

Charlotte at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Atlanta 2 at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Saint Louis at Swope Park Rangers, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Reno, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle II, 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 16

Toronto II at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Penn, 6 p.m.

Orange County at Fresno, 9 p.m.

Portland II at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

