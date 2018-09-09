Listen Live Sports

United Soccer League

September 9, 2018 12:10 am
 
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 18 3 6 60 55 26
Pittsburgh 13 4 10 49 36 17
Charleston 12 4 12 48 39 28
Louisville 13 5 8 47 52 32
Indy 12 7 9 45 40 33
Bethlehem Steel 12 12 6 42 50 40
New York Red Bulls II 10 8 10 40 59 51
Nashville 10 8 9 39 29 22
Ottawa 11 13 5 38 28 37
North Carolina 9 10 8 35 45 40
Charlotte 9 11 8 35 35 47
Penn 8 10 8 32 33 34
Tampa Bay 8 12 7 31 36 37
Atlanta 2 5 13 8 23 28 54
Richmond 6 18 4 22 25 62
Toronto II 3 20 3 12 31 59
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Orange County 16 7 6 54 56 31
Real Monarchs 17 9 2 53 48 32
Phoenix 16 7 5 53 56 31
Sacramento 13 7 7 46 33 29
Portland II 14 11 3 45 49 43
San Antonio 12 9 7 43 37 39
Swope Park Rangers 12 9 7 43 39 44
Reno 11 7 9 42 41 34
Saint Louis 11 8 9 42 36 32
OKC Energy 10 14 5 35 38 43
Fresno 8 9 11 35 38 31
Colorado Springs 10 15 4 34 30 31
LA Galaxy II 8 13 6 30 47 52
Las Vegas 7 13 6 27 36 55
Rio Grande Valley 5 11 12 27 27 34
Seattle II 5 16 5 20 30 54
Tulsa 2 13 11 17 30 58

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, September 5

Indy 3, New York Red Bulls II 0

Tulsa 4, Seattle II 4, tie

Phoenix 1, Rio Grande Valley 0

Thursday, September 6

Ottawa 4, Toronto II 3

Friday, September 7

Pittsburgh 4, Bethlehem Steel 1

Saturday, September 8

Nashville 3, North Carolina 3, tie

Atlanta 2 2, Penn 1

Charleston 1, Tampa Bay 0

Charlotte 2, Richmond 1

Cincinnati 1, Louisville 0

Saint Louis 1, Reno 0

San Antonio 3, Phoenix 2

Rio Grande Valley 2, Real Monarchs 1

Orange County 3, OKC Energy 2

Seattle II at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

Sunday, September 9

Fresno at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.

Tulsa at Portland II, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, September 12

Saint Louis at Real Monarchs, 2 p.m.

Indy at Penn, 6:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 13

Toronto II at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Friday, September 14

Louisville at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Saturday, September 15

Charlotte at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Atlanta 2 at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Saint Louis at Swope Park Rangers, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Reno, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle II, 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 16

Toronto II at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Penn, 6 p.m.

Orange County at Fresno, 9 p.m.

Portland II at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

