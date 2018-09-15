Listen Live Sports

United Soccer League

September 15, 2018 10:04 am
 
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 19 3 6 63 56 26
Pittsburgh 13 4 10 49 36 17
Charleston 12 4 12 48 39 28
Louisville 13 6 8 47 52 33
Indy 12 8 9 45 40 34
Bethlehem Steel 12 12 6 42 50 40
New York Red Bulls II 10 8 11 41 62 54
Nashville 10 8 9 39 29 22
Ottawa 11 13 5 38 28 37
North Carolina 9 10 8 35 45 40
Penn 9 10 8 35 34 34
Charlotte 9 11 8 35 35 47
Tampa Bay 8 12 7 31 36 37
Atlanta 2 5 13 8 23 28 54
Richmond 6 18 4 22 25 62
Toronto II 3 20 4 13 34 62
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Real Monarchs 17 9 3 54 49 33
Orange County 16 7 6 54 56 31
Phoenix 16 7 5 53 56 31
Sacramento 14 7 7 49 36 29
Portland II 15 11 3 48 53 43
Swope Park Rangers 13 9 7 46 40 44
San Antonio 12 9 7 43 37 39
Saint Louis 11 8 10 43 37 33
Reno 11 7 9 42 41 34
OKC Energy 11 14 5 38 41 44
Fresno 8 10 11 35 38 32
Colorado Springs 10 15 4 34 30 31
LA Galaxy II 9 14 6 33 50 56
Las Vegas 7 14 6 27 37 57
Rio Grande Valley 5 11 12 27 27 34
Seattle II 5 17 5 20 30 57
Tulsa 2 14 11 17 30 62

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, September 12

Penn 1, Indy 0

Saint Louis 1, Real Monarchs 1, tie

OKC Energy 3, LA Galaxy II 1

Thursday, September 13

Toronto II 3, New York Red Bulls II 3, tie

Saturday, September 15

Saint Louis at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Charleston, ppd.

Louisville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Atlanta 2 at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Reno, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle II, 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 16

Toronto II at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Penn, 6 p.m.

Orange County at Fresno, 9 p.m.

Portland II at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, September 18

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 19

Louisville at Penn, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Swope Park Rangers, 8:30 p.m.

Real Monarchs at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Thursday, September 20

Sacramento at Tulsa, 2 p.m.

Friday, September 21

North Carolina at Atlanta 2, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 22

Toronto II at Bethlehem Steel, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Penn, 7 p.m.

Indy at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Richmond at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.

Swope Park Rangers at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Charleston at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle II at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 10 p.m.

Portland II at Fresno, 10 p.m.

Real Monarchs at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 23

Sacramento at OKC Energy, 7 p.m.

