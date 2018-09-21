United Soccer League

All Times EDT Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA Cincinnati 20 3 6 66 60 29 Louisville 14 6 9 51 57 35 Pittsburgh 13 4 11 50 38 19 Charleston 12 4 13 49 40 29 Indy 12 8 9 45 40 34 Bethlehem Steel 12 12 6 42 50 40 Ottawa 12 13 5 41 30 37 North Carolina 11 10 8 41 52 41 New York Red Bulls II 10 8 11 41 62 54 Nashville 10 9 9 39 30 24 Tampa Bay 10 12 7 37 39 38 Charlotte 9 11 9 36 36 48 Penn 9 12 8 35 34 38 Atlanta 2 5 15 8 23 29 61 Richmond 6 19 4 22 25 64 Toronto II 3 21 4 13 37 66 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA Orange County 18 7 6 60 62 33 Phoenix 17 7 5 56 57 31 Real Monarchs 17 10 3 54 51 38 Sacramento 15 7 7 52 40 30 Portland II 16 11 3 51 55 44 Swope Park Rangers 14 10 7 49 45 48 Saint Louis 12 8 10 46 41 36 Reno 12 7 9 45 42 34 San Antonio 12 11 7 43 38 43 OKC Energy 11 14 5 38 41 44 Colorado Springs 10 15 5 35 31 32 Fresno 8 11 11 35 38 33 LA Galaxy II 9 15 6 33 50 57 Rio Grande Valley 5 11 13 28 28 35 Las Vegas 7 15 6 27 38 59 Seattle II 5 18 5 20 30 58 Tulsa 3 15 11 20 33 67

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, September 19

Louisville 3, Penn 0

Charlotte 1, Charleston 1, tie

Sacramento 4, Tulsa 1

Swope Park Rangers 2, San Antonio 0

Orange County 5, Real Monarchs 2

Friday, September 21

North Carolina 6, Atlanta 2 1

Saturday, September 22

Toronto II at Bethlehem Steel, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Penn, 7 p.m.

Indy at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Richmond at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.

Swope Park Rangers at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Charleston at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle II at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 10 p.m.

Portland II at Fresno, 10 p.m.

Real Monarchs at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 23

Sacramento at OKC Energy, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 26

Ottawa at Toronto II, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Penn, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Atlanta 2, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indy, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Reno, 10 p.m.

Orange County at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

Saturday, September 29

Louisville at Atlanta 2, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Richmond at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto II at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Fresno at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle II at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Real Monarchs, 9 p.m.

Saint Louis at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Tulsa at Reno, 10 p.m.

Portland II at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

Sunday, September 30

Bethlehem Steel at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

