United Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|21
|3
|6
|69
|62
|30
|Louisville
|15
|6
|9
|54
|61
|35
|Pittsburgh
|14
|4
|11
|53
|41
|21
|Charleston
|12
|4
|14
|50
|41
|30
|Bethlehem Steel
|13
|12
|6
|45
|54
|40
|Indy
|12
|9
|9
|45
|42
|37
|New York Red Bulls II
|10
|8
|12
|42
|63
|55
|Ottawa
|12
|14
|5
|41
|30
|41
|North Carolina
|11
|10
|8
|41
|52
|41
|Tampa Bay
|11
|12
|7
|40
|42
|38
|Nashville
|10
|9
|10
|40
|31
|25
|Charlotte
|9
|11
|10
|37
|37
|49
|Penn
|9
|13
|8
|35
|35
|40
|Atlanta 2
|5
|15
|8
|23
|29
|61
|Richmond
|6
|20
|4
|22
|25
|67
|Toronto II
|3
|22
|4
|13
|37
|70
|Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Orange County
|18
|7
|6
|60
|62
|33
|Phoenix
|18
|7
|5
|59
|59
|32
|Real Monarchs
|17
|11
|3
|54
|52
|44
|Sacramento
|15
|7
|8
|53
|40
|30
|Portland II
|16
|11
|4
|52
|57
|46
|Swope Park Rangers
|14
|10
|8
|50
|46
|49
|Saint Louis
|13
|8
|10
|49
|43
|36
|Reno
|12
|7
|10
|46
|45
|37
|San Antonio
|12
|12
|7
|43
|38
|45
|OKC Energy
|11
|14
|6
|39
|41
|44
|LA Galaxy II
|10
|15
|6
|36
|56
|58
|Fresno
|8
|11
|12
|36
|40
|35
|Colorado Springs
|10
|16
|5
|35
|32
|34
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|11
|13
|31
|31
|35
|Las Vegas
|7
|15
|7
|28
|41
|62
|Tulsa
|3
|15
|12
|21
|34
|68
|Seattle II
|5
|19
|5
|20
|30
|61
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Louisville 3, Penn 0
Charlotte 1, Charleston 1, tie
Sacramento 4, Tulsa 1
Swope Park Rangers 2, San Antonio 0
Orange County 5, Real Monarchs 2
North Carolina 6, Atlanta 2 1
Bethlehem Steel 4, Toronto II 0
Cincinnati 2, Penn 1
New York Red Bulls II 1, Charlotte 1, tie
Pittsburgh 3, Indy 2
Louisville 4, Ottawa 0
Tampa Bay 3, Richmond 0
Phoenix 2, Colorado Springs 1
Swope Park Rangers 1, Tulsa 1, tie
Charleston 1, Nashville 1, tie
Rio Grande Valley 3, Seattle II 0
Saint Louis 2, San Antonio 0
Las Vegas 3, Reno 3, tie
Portland II 2, Fresno 2, tie
LA Galaxy II 6, Real Monarchs 1
Sacramento 0, OKC Energy 0, tie
Ottawa at Toronto II, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Penn, 6:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Atlanta 2, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Charleston, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Indy, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Reno, 10 p.m.
Orange County at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.
Louisville at Atlanta 2, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Richmond at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto II at Charleston, 7 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Fresno at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle II at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado Springs at Real Monarchs, 9 p.m.
Saint Louis at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Tulsa at Reno, 10 p.m.
Portland II at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
OKC Energy at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.
Bethlehem Steel at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.