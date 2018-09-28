United Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|22
|3
|6
|72
|66
|31
|Pittsburgh
|15
|4
|11
|56
|43
|21
|Louisville
|15
|6
|9
|54
|61
|35
|Charleston
|13
|4
|14
|53
|43
|30
|Indy
|13
|9
|9
|48
|44
|37
|Bethlehem Steel
|13
|12
|6
|45
|54
|40
|Ottawa
|13
|14
|5
|44
|31
|41
|Nashville
|11
|9
|10
|43
|33
|25
|New York Red Bulls II
|10
|8
|12
|42
|63
|55
|North Carolina
|11
|11
|8
|41
|52
|43
|Tampa Bay
|11
|13
|7
|40
|42
|40
|Charlotte
|9
|11
|10
|37
|37
|49
|Penn
|9
|14
|8
|35
|35
|42
|Atlanta 2
|5
|16
|8
|23
|29
|63
|Richmond
|6
|21
|4
|22
|26
|71
|Toronto II
|3
|23
|4
|13
|37
|71
|Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Orange County
|19
|7
|6
|63
|67
|36
|Phoenix
|18
|7
|5
|59
|59
|32
|Real Monarchs
|17
|11
|3
|54
|52
|44
|Sacramento
|15
|7
|8
|53
|40
|30
|Portland II
|16
|11
|4
|52
|57
|46
|Swope Park Rangers
|14
|10
|8
|50
|46
|49
|Reno
|13
|7
|10
|49
|49
|37
|Saint Louis
|13
|8
|10
|49
|43
|36
|San Antonio
|12
|12
|7
|43
|38
|45
|OKC Energy
|11
|14
|6
|39
|41
|44
|LA Galaxy II
|10
|15
|6
|36
|56
|58
|Fresno
|8
|11
|12
|36
|40
|35
|Colorado Springs
|10
|16
|5
|35
|32
|34
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|12
|13
|31
|31
|39
|Las Vegas
|7
|16
|7
|28
|44
|67
|Tulsa
|3
|15
|12
|21
|34
|68
|Seattle II
|5
|19
|5
|20
|30
|61
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Ottawa 1, Toronto II 0
Pittsburgh 2, Penn 0
Charleston 2, North Carolina 0
Cincinnati 4, Richmond 1
Indy 2, Tampa Bay 0
Nashville 2, Atlanta 2 0
Reno 4, Rio Grande Valley 0
Orange County 5, Las Vegas 3
Louisville at Atlanta 2, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Richmond at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto II at Charleston, 7 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Fresno at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle II at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado Springs at Real Monarchs, 9 p.m.
Tulsa at Reno, 10 p.m.
Portland II at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
Saint Louis at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
OKC Energy at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.
Bethlehem Steel at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Charlotte at Penn, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta 2, 7 p.m.
OKC Energy at Real Monarchs, 9 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Seattle II, 10 p.m.
Reno at Portland II, 10 p.m.
Swope Park Rangers at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado Springs at Fresno, 8 p.m.
Louisville at Toronto II, 8 p.m.
Bethlehem Steel at Indy, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Richmond, 7 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Las Vegas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Reno at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Seattle II at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Sacramento at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.
Charleston at Atlanta 2, 4 p.m.
