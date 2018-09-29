Listen Live Sports

United Soccer League

September 29, 2018 9:44 pm
 
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 23 3 6 75 69 31
Louisville 16 6 9 57 65 36
Pittsburgh 15 4 12 57 45 23
Charleston 13 5 14 53 44 32
Indy 13 10 9 48 44 40
Bethlehem Steel 13 12 6 45 54 40
Ottawa 13 14 5 44 31 41
North Carolina 12 11 8 44 55 45
Nashville 11 9 10 43 33 25
New York Red Bulls II 10 8 12 42 63 55
Tampa Bay 11 13 7 40 42 40
Charlotte 9 11 11 38 39 51
Penn 9 14 8 35 35 42
Atlanta 2 5 17 8 23 30 67
Richmond 6 22 4 22 28 74
Toronto II 4 23 4 16 39 72
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Orange County 19 7 6 63 67 36
Phoenix 18 7 5 59 59 32
Real Monarchs 17 11 3 54 52 44
Sacramento 15 7 8 53 40 30
Portland II 16 11 4 52 57 46
Swope Park Rangers 14 10 8 50 46 49
Reno 13 7 10 49 49 37
Saint Louis 13 8 10 49 43 36
San Antonio 12 12 7 43 38 45
OKC Energy 11 14 6 39 41 44
LA Galaxy II 10 15 6 36 56 58
Fresno 8 11 12 36 40 35
Colorado Springs 10 16 5 35 32 34
Rio Grande Valley 6 12 13 31 31 39
Las Vegas 7 16 7 28 44 67
Tulsa 3 15 12 21 34 68
Seattle II 5 19 5 20 30 61

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, September 26

Ottawa 1, Toronto II 0

Pittsburgh 2, Penn 0

Charleston 2, North Carolina 0

Cincinnati 4, Richmond 1

Indy 2, Tampa Bay 0

Nashville 2, Atlanta 2 0

Reno 4, Rio Grande Valley 0

Orange County 5, Las Vegas 3

Saturday, September 29

Louisville 4, Atlanta 2 1

North Carolina 3, Richmond 2

Pittsburgh 2, Charlotte 2, tie

Toronto II 2, Charleston 1

Cincinnati 3, Indy 0

Fresno at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle II at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Real Monarchs, 9 p.m.

Tulsa at Reno, 10 p.m.

Portland II at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Saint Louis at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

Sunday, September 30

Bethlehem Steel at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, October 3

Charlotte at Penn, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta 2, 7 p.m.

OKC Energy at Real Monarchs, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Seattle II, 10 p.m.

Reno at Portland II, 10 p.m.

Swope Park Rangers at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, October 5

Colorado Springs at Fresno, 8 p.m.

Louisville at Toronto II, 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 6

Bethlehem Steel at Indy, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Richmond, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Reno at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Seattle II at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 7

Charleston at Atlanta 2, 4 p.m.

