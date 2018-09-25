Listen Live Sports

United Soccer League rebrands to match England

September 25, 2018 4:48 pm
 
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The United Soccer League is changing the names of its divisions to match those of England’s three-tier Football League.

The top division, the second tier of the U.S. soccer pyramid below Major League Soccer, will change its name from the USL to the USL Championship next season under a rebrand the league announced Tuesday.

Its new circuit launching next year will be known as USL League One rather than USL D3, the name contemplated previously during its development. Its amateur Player Development League will be rebranded USL League Two.

The USL Championship plans to operate with 33 teams. League One intends to launch with 11 teams and the USL hopes it will expand to 25-30 in later years. League Two will have more than 80 teams in conferences with three divisions, each playing 14 games.

