FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks mixed on trade worries, weak Chinese data

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian shares are mixed today as the lack of new leads following a U.S. market holiday keep trade worries and slowing Chinese manufacturing activity in the spotlight.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.1 percent today, while the Kospi in South Korea gained 0.4 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite index jumped 1.1 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3 percent to, after the Reserve Bank of Australia maintained its economic forecast and kept its benchmark interest rate at a record-low 1.5 percent.

Wall Street was closed on Monday for a Labor Day holiday.

TRUMP

On Labor Day, Trump slams union leader who criticized him

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump spent part of his Labor Day attacking a top union leader, lashing out after criticism from AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka.

Trump tweeted Monday that Trumka “represented his union poorly on television this weekend.” He added: “It is easy to see why unions are doing so poorly. A Dem!”

The president’s attack came after Trumka appeared on “Fox News Sunday” over the weekend during which he said efforts to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement should include Canada.

Trumka, whose organization is an umbrella group for most unions, said the economies of the United States, Canada and Mexico are “integrated” and “it’s pretty hard to see how that would work without having Canada in the deal.”

KUSHNER COS-UNPAID FINES

Kushner Cos. unpaid NYC fines: $500K and counting

NEW YORK (AP) — The Kushner family real estate firm has amassed more than half a million dollars in unpaid fines for various New York City sanitation and building violations, much of that bill incurred while presidential adviser Jared Kushner was running the company.

City figures compiled for The Associated Press by a tenant watchdog group show that most of the fines — $350,000 — stretched over the past five years. And just last month the company was fined $210,000 for filing false construction documents.

The Kushner Cos. says the tally is misleading because many of the fines are the fault of renters and businesses in its buildings.

The recent $210,000 fine came after AP reported the Kushner Cos. filed documents claiming it had no rent-stabilized tenants when, in fact, it had hundreds.

HOTEL WORKERS-PROTEST ARRESTS

75 hotel workers arrested at Labor Day protest in California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police arrested 75 hotel workers protesting outside the J. W. Marriott’s Westin St. Francis hotel on Labor Day for blocking a street in one of the city’s busiest tourist areas.

About 900 Marriott hotel workers demonstrated Monday at Union Square as they consider a vote to authorize a strike, said Unite Here Local 2 spokesman Ted Waechter.

He said 8,000 workers in more than 50 hotels in San Francisco and six other North American cities are working without a contract.

Waechter says many hotel workers hold two jobs to support their families and their salaries have increased only by 7 percent in a decade.

A Marriott spokesman said the hotel has a longstanding and productive relationship with Unite Here and is negotiating in good faith.

KAEPERNICK-NIKE

Kaepernick has new deal with Nike though he’s not in NFL

UNDATED (AP) — Colin Kaepernick has a new deal with Nike, even without having a job in the NFL.

Kaepernick’s attorney, Mark Geragos, made the announcement on Twitter, calling the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback an “All American Icon” and crediting attorney Ben Meiselas for getting the deal done. Kaepernick also posted a Nike ad featuring his face and wrote: “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. (Hashtag) JustDoIt”

Kaepernick already had a deal with Nike that was set to expire, but it was renegotiated into a multi-year deal to make him one of the faces of Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign, according to a person familiar with the contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Nike hasn’t officially announced the contract.

Last week, Kaepernick scored a legal victory in his grievance against the NFL and its 32 teams when an arbitrator denied the league’s request to throw out the quarterback’s claims that owners conspired to keep him out of the league because of his protests of social injustice. Kaepernick began his kneeling during the national anthem in the 2016 season and was not with an NFL team last year.

