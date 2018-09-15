Update on the latest in sports:

T25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL-CLEMSON-BRYANT

Clemson QB Bryant leaves game vs Ga Southern

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson starting quarterback Kelly Bryant did not return to the sideline after halftime during Saturday’s game against Georgia Southern.

Bryant fell hard in the second quarter and freshman Trevor Lawrence came in to complete a scoring drive. Bryant returned to action the next time Clemson got the ball and directed a scoring drive of his own. But he was taken into the locker room shortly after that.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told ESPN at halftime that Bryant told him he was breathing heavily. He was back with the team in the final quarter, although he did not have his helmet and did not play.

Bryant has started the first three games for the second-ranked Tigers. He completed 7 of 10 passes for 68 yards and Clemson’s first interception of the year. He also ran for 27 yards on six attempts.

NFL-NEWS

Rodgers returns to Packers practice after injuring knee

UNDATED (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has taken part in practice for the first time this week after being held out with a left knee injury.

Rodgers was a participant in practice on Saturday after being held out on Wednesday and Thursday to focus on rehab ahead of this weekend’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Fridays are a rest and recovery day. The Packers usually hold a light practice on Saturdays.

Rodgers said he sprained his knee in the second quarter of last week’s season opener over the Chicago Bears. He left the field on a cart but returned in the second half to throw three touchdown passes to help rally the Packers to a 24-23 victory.

Rodgers is listed as questionable on the injury report.

In other NFL news:

— Buffalo has cut veteran receiver Jeremy Kerley, leaving the Bills with five receivers at a position that lacks proven depth behind starter Kelvin Benjamin. Kerley was released Saturday so the Bills could sign defensive tackle Robert Thomas off their practice squad. Kerley is an eight-year veteran who signed a one-year deal with Buffalo in free agency in April. Thomas was promoted to the active roster the same week Buffalo released defensive tackle Adolphus Washington and signed defensive end Nate Orchard.

— Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon will miss Sunday’s game in New Orleans with a hamstring injury. The team announced Gordon’s status on Saturday before flying to Louisiana. He practiced all week and was not listed on the injury report. The 27-year-old was slowed by a hamstring issue after he reported late to training camp while missing three weeks to receive counseling and treatment for alcohol and drug dependence. The Browns also will be without starting linebacker Christian Kirksey and tight end Seth DeValve on Sunday.

LPGA-EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Olson takes 2-shot lead after 3rd round of Evian major

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Chasing a first major title, Amy Olson fired a bogey-free 65 to take a two-shot lead after the Evian Championship third round on Saturday.

The American broke clear to a 14-under 199 total after twice being in a four-way share of the lead. Olson made eagle at the par-5 9th, and added three birdies on the back nine to stretch her lead over Sei Young Kim. Kim carded 64, flashing the form that set a U.S. LPGA Tour record 31-under winning total at the Thornberry Creek Classic in July.

Mo Martin is two shots back on 10 under, one clear of three players including Georgia Hall, the Women’s British Open winner last month.

Five Americans are in the top 10, seeking a first women’s major for the United States this season.

TENNIS-DAVIS CUP-CROATIA-US

Bryan’s return from Davis Cup retirement helps keep US alive

ZADAR, Croatia (AP) — Doubles specialist Mike Bryan’s decision to come out of Davis Cup retirement gave the United States a much-needed lift.

Bryan teamed with Ryan Harrison for the first time and helped the Americans outlast Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic 7-5, 7-6 (6), 1-6, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5) over nearly five hours to cut Croatia’s lead to 2-1 in their semifinal on Saturday.

In Sunday’s reverse singles, sixth-ranked Marin Cilic (CHIHL’-ihch) faces Steve Johnson, and Borna Coric meets Davis Cup rookie Frances Tiafoe.

The winner on the outdoor clay court along the Dalmatian Coast will meet defending champion France in the Nov. 23-25 final. France beat Spain 3-0 in the other semifinal.

Mike Bryan and twin Bob retired from Davis Cup after the U.S. lost to Croatia in the 2016 quarterfinals.

TENNIS-JAPAN WOMEN’S OPEN

Anisimova beats Zhang to reach her 1st final at age 17

TOKYO (AP) — American qualifier Amanda Anisimova is in her first WTA final at age 17 after upsetting top-seeded Zhang Shuai of China 7-6), 7-5 at the Japan Women’s Open on Saturday.

Trailing 5-4 in the second set, Anisimova hit two fierce winners down the line and went on to win with her first match point as Zhang’s backhand went long.

Anisimova, who turned 17 just two weeks ago, is the youngest player to reach a final since 16-year-old Donna Vekic at Tashkent in 2012 and Birmingham in 2013.

Anisimova will face Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-Wei in Sunday’s final. Hsieh overpowered China’s Qiang Wang 6-4, 6-4 in Saturday’s other semifinal.

F1-SINGAPORE GP

Hamilton takes pole for Singapore GP, Verstappen 2nd

SINGAPORE (AP) — Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton took a brilliant pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen under floodlights on Saturday.

Hamilton set a blistering time and secure a record-extending 79th pole position in Formula One and a 200th for a British driver.

Verstappen drove impressively but the 20-year-old Dutchman missed out on being the youngest ever driver to secure pole. He also started from second last year.

Sebastian Vettel qualified third with his teammate Kimi Raikkonen (KEE’-mee RAY’-koh-nehn) fifth behind the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas.

