Update on the latest sports

TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Tiger Woods caps off amazing comeback with a win

ATLANTA (AP) — It’s a comeback not even Tiger Woods saw coming a year ago including a chaotic celebration that golf hasn’t seen even in the best of times.

Woods delivered the perfect ending to his amazing return from four back surgeries on Sunday with a performance that felt like the old days. He left the competition feeling hopeless as he built a five-shot lead early and hung on to win the Tour Championship.

Woods raised both arms over his head after he tapped in for par and a 1-over 71 for a two-shot victory over Billy Horschel, the 80th victory of his PGA Tour career and his first in more than five years.

“It was a grind out there,” Woods said. “I loved every bit of it.”

It felt like a coronation coming down the 18th green after he hit his second shot to the par 5 safely in a bunker in front of the green. The crowd came through the ropes and walked behind him, just like that walk from the left side of the 18th fairway when he won the Masters in 1997, and when the enormous gallery of Chicago followed after him when he won the Western Open that summer.

They chased after any inch of grass they could find to watch the ending.

“I didn’t want to get run over,” Woods said with a laugh.

Only when he was on the green, the last one to putt after Rory McIlroy tapped in for birdie, did it start to sink in.

“All of a sudden it hit me that I was going to win the tournament. I started tearing up a little bit,” Woods said. “I can’t believe I pulled this off.”

NFL-SCHEDULE

Brees sets an NFL record

ATLANTA (AP) — Drew Brees has set the NFL record for career completions with his 17-yarder to Michael Thomas in the second quarter of the New Orleans saints game against Atlanta. The completion was the 6,301st of Brees’ career, surpassing the 6,300 thrown by Hall of Famer Brett Favre. New Orleans won in overtime 43-37 on Brees’ 1-yard scoring run that capped an 80-yard touchdown drive to open overtime.

Atlanta’s Matt Ryan had his first career game with five scoring passes, including three to rookie Calvin Ridley in a losing effort.

Ryan passed for 374 yards, including 146 to Ridley, who became the first Falcons rookie with three scoring catches.

Brees passed for 396 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two scores. Kamara had 15 catches for 124 yards and ran for 66 yards.

Brees’ biggest play before the game-winner may have been his improbable 7-yard scoring run with 1:15 remaining, forcing overtime. He ran to his left and then spun to avoid tackle attempts by Brian Poole and Robert Alford.

Around the rest of the NFL:

— Carson Wentz threw a touchdown pass on his first drive in nine months, Wendell Smallwood ran in from the 4 for the go-ahead score and the Philadelphia Eagles held on for a 20-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Adam Vinatieri tied Morten Andersen’s career record of 565 field goals by connecting on all three tries, but the Colts (1-2) couldn’t take advantage of two turnovers by Wentz inside the 20 in the second half.

— Josh Allen played with the poise of a well-seasoned quarterback for the Buffalo Bills by accounting for three touchdowns in his first road start in the NFL, making Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins look like the raw rookie in a stunning 27-6 upset of the Vikings. Cousins had three turnovers, including a lost fumble on a third-down sack inside Minnesota’s 20-yard line on each of the first two possessions. Buffalo turned those recoveries into 10 points and was on cruise control by midway through the second quarter.

— Adrian Peterson ran for 120 yards and a pair of 2-yard scores, Alex Smith threw two touchdown passes — all in the first half — and the Washington Redskins held on for a 31-17 victory over a gimpy Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, who again had complaints about a roughing-the-passer penalty on Clay Matthews. On a rainy afternoon, the Redskins (2-1) moved out to leads of 14-0 and, at halftime, 28-10, by putting together TD drives of 74, 75, 79 and 98 yards.

— Joe Flacco picked apart Denver’s depleted defense for 277 yards and a touchdown, and the Baltimore Ravens defeated the previously unbeaten Broncos 27-14. Connecting with eight receivers, Flacco went 25 for 40 without an interception on a rainy afternoon. He threw 28 passes in the first half alone, when Baltimore (2-1) took control.

— Eli Manning threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns and rookie Saquon Barkley added a score along with 82 yards rushing as the New York Giants got their first win with a 27-22 victory over the struggling Houston Texans on Sunday. Odell Beckham Jr., had nine receptions for 109 yards and Barkley finished with 82 yards rushing as the Giants came one point shy of matching their points total from their first two games combined.

— Receiver Albert Wilson threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to put the Miami Dolphins ahead midway through the fourth quarter, and then turned a short reception into a 74-yard score that sealed a 28-20 victory over the Oakland Raiders. Miami coach Adam Gase used creative play-calling to overcome a wave of injuries and penalties, and a 17-minute deficit in time of possession. The Dolphins scored on a pair of shovel passes by Ryan Tannehill that each traveled less than a yard.

— Marcus Mariota came off the bench and directed three scoring drives, including one in the fourth quarter, and Tennessee beat Jacksonville 9-6 Sunday for their third straight victory in the series. Mariota replaced Blaine Gabbert in the first quarter after Gabbert was knocked out of the game with a concussion. Mariota sat out last week’s victory against Houston because of an elbow injury sustained in the season opener.

— Cam Newton threw for two touchdowns and ran for two others, Christian McCaffrey racked up a career-high 184 yards rushing and the Carolina Panthers handed the Cincinnati Bengals their first loss of the season 31-21. Newton completed 15 of 24 passes for 150 yards and ran for 36 yards as the Panthers (2-1) won their seventh straight home game going back to last season. McCaffrey, who tied a franchise record with 14 receptions last week against Atlanta, did his damage on the ground this time with 28 carries.

— Patrick Mahomes threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns to help the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 38-27. Kareem Hunt also had a pair of TD runs for the Chiefs. They have scored at least 38 points in each of their games. The 49ers lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury late in the game just as they were trying to rally from a 35-7 hole. He had thrown a pair of TD passes.

T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

AP Top 25: Kentucky enters rankings for 1st time since ’07

UNDATED (AP) — After a season-high seven ranked teams lost, the back half of the AP college football poll got a makeover. Five teams entered the Top 25 on Sunday, including No. 17 Kentucky for the first time since 2007.

At the top it was mostly status quo, with Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and Ohio State staying Nos. 1-4. LSU moved up to No. 5, swapping places with Oklahoma after the Sooners needed overtime to get by Army. Alabama received a season-high 60 first-place votes. Clemson had one.

Kentucky is unbeaten and 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference for the first time since 1977. The last time the Wildcats were ranked was Nov. 11, 2007. Kentucky reached No. 8 under coach Rich Brooks that season and upset No. 1 and eventual national champion LSU but finished unranked.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-VIRGINIA TECH-HILL DISMISSED

Virginia Tech dismissed DE Trevon Hill from team

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech has dismissed junior defensive end Trevon Hill from the football team.

Coach Justin Fuente made the announcement Sunday, saying Hill has failed to uphold “the high standards that we have for our student-athletes.”

Hill had 11 tackles in three games for the 2-1 Hokies, including six tackles and 1½ sacks on Saturday night in their 49-35 loss at Old Dominion.

Hill is the third defensive stalwart dismissed from the program since last season, joining defensive backs Adonis Alexander and Mook Reynolds.

MLB

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim Beckham homered twice and the lowly Baltimore Orioles handed the playoff-bound Yankees a potentially costly loss in their final home game of the regular season, overcoming an early deficit to beat New York 6-3 on Sunday. After the game, the Yankees revealed much more concerning news when manager Aaron Boone said shortstop Didi Gregorius has torn cartilage in his right wrist and is uncertain for the postseason.

J.A. Happ needed 107 pitches to get through five innings in a possible tuneup for the AL wild-card game. Happ allowed only one run, but A.J. Cole (3-1) quickly coughed up a two-run lead as the Yankees rested their best relievers one day after clinching a trip to the postseason.

New York began the day leading Oakland by 1 1/2 games for home-field advantage in the wild-card game, and Boone said it’s important to the Yankees to get that game in the Bronx.

In other MLB action:

— Charlie Morton left Houston’s 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday after one inning because of discomfort in his pitching shoulder, a potential problem for the World Series champions as they close in consecutive AL West titles. The 34-year-old right-hander did not pitch for the Astros from Aug. 28 until Sept. 8 because of right shoulder discomfort. He won his first two starts following his stint on the disabled list, allowing four runs in 11 innings.

— Kyle Schwarber homered and drove in two runs, and the Chicago Cubs beat the crosstown White Sox 6-1 on Sunday to lower their magic number for clinching the NL Central title to five. Ben Zobrist had three hits and Kyle Hendricks dazzled again as the Cubs took the rubber game of the weekend series. They also stayed 2½ games ahead of second-place Milwaukee, which cruised to a 13-6 victory at Pittsburgh.

— Christian Yelich hit his 32nd home run, Travis Shaw added his 31st and the Milwaukee Brewers blew past the mistake-prone Pittsburgh Pirates 13-6 on Sunday. Yelich finished 2 for 3 to boost his batting average to an NL-leading .322 as Milwaukee won for the third time in four games to bolster its chances of reaching the postseason for just the fifth time in franchise history. The Brewers (89-67) hold the top NL wild-card spot and remained 2½ games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central, as well as two games ahead of St. Louis, which has the second wild-card position. Both rivals also won Sunday.

— Miles Mikolas won his fourth straight start, Matt Carpenter hit his NL-leading 36th homer and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Francisco Giants 9-2 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep and remain on track for the NL’s second wild card. St. Louis (87-69) has won three straight games and six of seven. The Cardinals began the day 1½ games ahead of Colorado and remained two games behind Milwaukee, the wild card leader. St. Louis hosts the Brewers (89-67) in a three-game series starting Monday night.

— Lane Adams homered and drove in two runs, Anibal Sanchez won for the first time in nine starts and the Atlanta Braves used a lineup of reserves to win their fifth straight game, 2-1 over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. The loss dropped Philadelphia from postseason contention. Atlanta, the first NL team to qualify for the playoffs, eliminated the Phillies from the NL East race on Saturday. The Braves have the second-best record in the NL at 88-68 and could earn home-field advantage in the NL Division Series during the final week of the season.

— Blake Snell won his ninth straight start to increasing his major league-leading victories total to 21, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 on Sunday to stave off elimination. Tampa Bay began the day 7½ games behind Oakland for the AL’s second wild card and would be eliminated with one more loss or win by the Athletics, who hosted Minnesota later in the day.

— The Marlins became the first major league team to draw fewer than 1 million fans at home since the 2004 Montreal Expos, beating the Cincinnati Reds 6-0 Sunday before 13,595 to complete the Miami portion of their schedule in Derek Jeter’s first season as chief executive officer. After trading star slugger Giancarlo Stanton to Jeter’s former team, the New York Yankees, during an offseason payroll purge, the Marlins went 38-43 at home and drew 811,104 for an average of 10,014. They are last in the NL East in their eighth consecutive losing season.

— Rookie Brad Keller pitched seven strong innings, Cam Gallagher broke a sixth-inning tie with a two-run single and the Kansas City Royals held on to beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 on Sunday. The teams split the four-game series that finished Detroit’s home season. The Royals won the season series 11-8.

— Adrian Beltre was out of the game when Texas rallied with four sixth-inning runs and beat the Seattle Mariners 6-1 on Sunday, but the Rangers third baseman still was the hero of the day. With baseball’s active career hits leader playing in what could be his last home game for Texas, Rangers fans saluted Beltre and he saluted them back when he left in the top of the sixth. Beltre went to his position after the game officially became his 2,758th at third base, second only to Brooks Robinson’s 2,870.

— Michael Conforto hit a go-ahead, bases-loaded triple, rookie Jeff McNeil matched a career high with four hits and the New York Mets defeated the Washington Nationals 8-6 on a slow and soggy Sunday afternoon. The first pitch was delayed 25 minutes, and rain continued during the game, which lasted 4 hours, 14 minutes.The Mets finished their road slate at 40-41, better than their 33-42 mark at home, where they have six games left.

MLB-CUBS-BRYANT

Cubs 3B Kris Bryant sidelined by shoulder fatigue

CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is out of the starting lineup because of fatigue in his left shoulder.

The 26-year-old was on the disabled list from July 26 to Sept. 1 with left shoulder inflammation. He missed time earlier in the season with the same issue.

Manager Joe Maddon says Bryant’s shoulder is “a little bit fatigued, not hurting, just fatigued.” Maddon says he wants to be proactive with the 2016 NL MVP.

Bryant went 1 for 5 in Chicago’s 8-3 victory over the crosstown White Sox on Saturday night. He is batting .276 with 12 homers and 49 RBIs in a career-low 96 games this year.

David Bote (BOH’-tee) started at third Sunday against the White Sox.

