Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Urban Meyer’s return and the exit of Vontae Davis

September 18, 2018 12:00 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

Urban Meyer returns to coaching after a three-game suspension, and most Ohio State fans couldn’t be happier. The AP’s Mitch Stacy in Columbus, Ohio, talks to PodcastOne Sports Now about the reaction to Meyer’s return and how Meyer handled himself before the media.

The second week of the NFL also draws the attention of co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg. They talk to AP NFL writer Barry Wilner about good and bad decisions in the young NFL season and why the Rams need to play better competition before being declared a great team.

Wilner also talks about Buffalo cornerback Vontae Davis and his decision to retire at halftime of Sunday’s game. Litke recalls some other rushed retirements in sports history, including that of the great Barry Sanders.

Dahlberg describes the fight he covered between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, and why a third fight would likely be as close as the first two between the middleweights. Alvarez won a close majority decision Saturday night to win the 160-pound titles, after the two fought to a draw the first time around.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

And Litke talks about his trip to Los Angeles, where he discovers they have brutal traffic and surprisingly good food.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech