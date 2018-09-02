Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

US Open glance: Federer, Djokovic can set up quarterfinal

September 2, 2018 11:24 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A quick look at the U.S. Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO MONDAY

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have only a pair of unseeded opponents between themselves and a highly anticipated quarterfinal showdown at Flushing Meadows. Federer, the No. 2 seed, faces 55th-ranked John Millman; Djokovic, the No. 6 seed, takes on 68th-ranked Joao Sousa. Neither Millman nor Sousa ever has reached the final eight at any Grand Slam tournament. “He’s got an aura about him. Definitely a player I’ve looked up to throughout my career. But it’s like anything. I have never been a fan of playing anyone’s reputation. When you go out on court, I think it’s about engaging in a battle. I definitely won’t be thinking about those things if I play against him,” Millman said about facing Federer, with whom he practiced ahead of the grass-court portion of this season. “I want to start off at zero-all and not already being behind the 8-ball and playing someone’s reputation. If you do that, I think you can get bogged down and you’re in a bit of trouble.” Those two matches will be in Arthur Ashe Stadium, as will 2006 champion Maria Sharapova vs. No. 30 Carla Suarez Navarro, and 2017 runner-up Madison Keys vs. No. 29 Dominika Cibulkova.

MONDAY’S FORECAST

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Partly cloudy. High of 91 degrees.

SUNDAY’S WEATHER

Cloudy. High of 81 degrees.

SUNDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s fourth round: No. 1 Rafael Nadal beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-4; No. 3 Juan Martin del Potro beat No. 20 Borna Coric 6-4, 6-3, 6-1. No. 9 Dominic Thiem beat No. 5 Kevin Anderson 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (2); No. 11 John Isner beat No. 25 Milos Raonic 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Women’s fourth round: No. 3 Sloane Stephens beat No. 15 Elise Mertens 6-3, 6-3; No. 17 Serena Williams beat Kaia Kanepi 6-0, 4-6, 6-3; No. 8 Karolina Pliskova beat Ashleigh Barty 6-4, 6-4; No. 19 Anastasija Sevastova beat No. 7 Elina Svitolina 6-3, 1-6, 6-0.

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

STAT OF THE DAY

18 — Aces hit by Williams.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“When I have no time, I hit the best shots.” — Stephens.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech