US Open glance: Nadal vs. del Potro, Djokovic vs. Nishikori

NEW YORK (AP) — A quick look at the U.S. Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY

The men’s semifinals in Arthur Ashe Stadium are enticing matchups: No. 1 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 3 Juan Martin del Potro, and No. 6 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 21 Kei Nishikori. It is the first time since the 2012 Australian Open that the last four men at a Grand Slam tournament are all past finalists. Nadal won the U.S. Open in 2010, 2013 and a year ago; Djokovic in 2011 and 2015; del Potro in 2009. Nishikori was the runner-up in 2014. Both head-to-head matchups have been rather lopsided. Nadal leads del Potro 11-5, while Djokovic is 14-2 against Nishikori and has won their past 13 encounters. This will be the fourth match between Nadal and del Potro in the past five Grand Slam tournaments, including Nadal’s wins in the semifinals at Flushing Meadows in 2017 and a five-set thriller in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in July. Also on Ashe: the men’s doubles final, with Mike Bryan and Jack Sock facing Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo.

FRIDAY’S FORECAST

Cloudy. High of 77 degrees.

THURSDAY’S WEATHER

Rain. High of 95 degrees.

THURSDAY’S SINGLES RESULTS

Women’s semifinals: No. 17 Serena Williams beat No. 19 Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-0; No. 20 Naomi Osaka beat No. 14 Madison Keys 6-2, 6-4.

STATS OF THE DAY

86 — Percentage of points won by Williams on her trips to the net, 24 of 28.

13 — Number of break points faced by Osaka, who saved all of them.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I just feel like, not only is my future bright, even though I’m not a spring chicken, but I still have a very, very bright future.” — Williams

