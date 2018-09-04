US Open glance: Williams to face Pliskova in 2016 SF rematch

NEW YORK (AP) — A quick look at the U.S. Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY

There will be a trio of intriguing rematches in Arthur Ashe Stadium as the singles quarterfinals get started. First up will be defending champion Sloane Stephens of the United States against No. 19 Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia, a repeat of their quarterfinal last year, which the American won in a third-set tiebreaker. That will be followed by a matchup between two big hitters: No. 3 Juan Martin del Potro, the 2009 champion at Flushing Meadows, and No. 11 John Isner, who will be trying to become the first U.S. man to get to the semifinals in New York since Andy Roddick in 2006. The night session then returns to the rematch theme, beginning with six-time U.S. Open champion Serena Williams against 2016 runner-up Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic. The two outstanding servers, who both have been ranked No. 1, met in the semifinals two years ago, when Pliskova upset Williams before losing to Angelique Kerber in the final. And in the last match of the night, defending champion and No. 1-seeded Rafael Nadal will play No. 9 Dominic Thiem of Austria, the same pair that faced off in the French Open final in June. Nadal won that for his 11th title at Roland Garros and 17th Grand Slam trophy overall.

TUESDAY’S FORECAST

Sunny. High of 93 degrees.

MONDAY’S WEATHER

Partly cloudy. High of 91 degrees.

MONDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s fourth round: John Millman beat No. 2 Roger Federer 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7), 7-6, (3); No. 6 Novak Djokovic beat Joao Sousa 6-3, 6-4, 6-3; No. 7 Marin Cilic beat No. 10 David Goffin 7-6 (6), 6-2, 6-4; No. 21 Kei Nishikori beat Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 6-2, 7-5.

Women’s fourth round: No. 30 Carla Suarez Navarro beat No. 22 Maria Sharapova 6-4, 6-3; No. 14 Madison Keys beat No. 29 Dominika Cibulkova 6-1, 6-3; No. 20 Naomi Osaka beat No. 26 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 2-6, 6-4; Lesia Tsurenko beat Marketa Vondrousova 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-2.

STAT OF THE DAY

23 — Number of years since the only other time in the professional era that a Japanese woman and man have both reached the quarterfinals at the same Grand Slam tournament; Osaka and Nishikori equaled the feat accomplished by Kimiko Date and Shuzo Matsuoka at Wimbledon in 1995.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Tennis is not determining whether I’m happy or not. I’m a father of two kids. There is a lot more happening in my life than tennis.” — Djokovic.

