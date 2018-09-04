Listen Live Sports

US to play Mexico, Panama, Trinidad in women’s qualifying

September 4, 2018 4:22 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — The United States will play Mexico, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago in the group stage of the CONCACAF Women’s Championship, which serves as qualifying for next year’s World Cup in France.

The top-ranked U.S., defending its 2015 World Cup title, opens Oct. 4 against Mexico, plays Panama three days later, then closes Group A play on Oct. 10. The matches will be at Cary, North Carolina.

Canada, the second-highest-ranked team, is in Group B in Edinburg, Texas, along with Costa Rica, Cuba and Jamaica.

The semifinals are Oct. 14 in Frisco, Texas, where the third-place game and championship are three days later.

The semifinal winners and third-place winner qualify for the 24-nation field at the World Cup, to be played from June 7 to July 7. The third-place loser advances to a home-and-home playoff against Argentina for another berth.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

