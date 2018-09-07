Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

US to play Peru in October exhibition in East Hartford

September 7, 2018 4:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. will play Peru in an exhibition on Oct. 16 at East Hartford, Connecticut.

The match, announced Friday, is among six in the latter part of the year for the Americans, and follows an Oct. 12 game against Colombia at Tampa, Florida.

They were to play Brazil on Friday at East Rutherford, New Jersey, then face Mexico on Tuesday at Nashville, Tennessee.

The U.S. closes the year against England on Nov. 15 at London and against Italy five days later at a site to be announced.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

After failing to qualify for the World Cup, the U.S. in being led by interim coach Dave Sarachan. The U.S. hopes to announce a permanent coach later this year.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech