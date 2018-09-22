USGA-U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At Norwood Hills Country Club
|St. Louis
|Yardage: 6,005; Par: 72
|First Round
Meghan Stasi, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 35-34_69
Shannon Johnson, Norton, Mass. 36-36_72
Eleanor Tucker, Savannah, Ga. 37-36_73
Kelli Pry, Coatesville, Pa. 40-33_73
Megan Buck, Peoria, Ariz. 38-35_73
Ann Miles, Dublin, Ohio 38-36_74
Christina Proteau, Canada 37-37_74
Judith Kyrinis, Canada 37-37_74
Tara Joy-Connelly, North Palm Beach, Fla. 37-37_74
Amanda Jacobs, Portland, Ore. 38-37_75
Caroline Ellington, Raleigh, N.C. 38-37_75
Corey Weworski, Carlsbad, Calif. 38-37_75
Courtney McKim, Raleigh, N.C. 38-37_75
Erin Bradford, Georgetown, Ky. 37-38_75
Gretchen Johnson, Portland, Ore. 38-37_75
Katie Miller, Jeannette, Pa. 39-36_75
Kelsey Chugg, Salt Lake City, 36-39_75
Kim Benedict, Bonita Springs, Fla. 36-39_75
Paige McCullough, Stillwater, Minn. 38-37_75
Sarah Davison, Choudrant, La. 39-36_75
Carmen Titus, Greenwood, Mo. 37-39_76
Clare Connolly, Chevy Chase, Md. 39-37_76
Ina Kim-Schaad, New York City, 36-40_76
Jen Holland, Guilford, Conn. 38-38_76
Joy Robinson, Pebble Beach, Calif. 39-37_76
Kelly Wilson, El Dorado Hills, Calif. 38-38_76
Lauren Greenlief, Ashburn, Va. 38-38_76
Marissa Mar, San Francisco, 37-39_76
Ashley Freeman, Houston, 39-38_77
Camry Tardy, Arlington, Texas 41-36_77
Dawn Woodard, Greenville, S.C. 38-39_77
Heidi Stark, Lincoln, Neb. 38-39_77
Joan Gossett Oates, Germantown, Tenn. 41-36_77
Julia Potter-Bobb, Indianapolis, 38-39_77
Katie Kirk, Winterville, N.C. 38-39_77
Kay Daniel, Covington, La. 39-38_77
Margaret Starosto, Woodstock, Ga. 40-37_77
Olivia Herrick, Roseville, Minn. 40-37_77
Thuhashini Selvaratnam, Sri Lanka 40-37_77
Truc Ly, Vietnam 37-40_77
Allison Schultz, Madison, Wis. 40-38_78
Andrea Miller, Keswick, Va. 40-38_78
Brenda Pictor, Marietta, Ga. 40-38_78
Courtney Shelton, College Grove, Tenn. 38-40_78
Heather Wall, Sunrise, Fla. 38-40_78
Julia Hodgson, Canada 39-39_78
Lea Anne Brown, Mount Pleasant, S.C. 39-39_78
Megan Godfrey, Chicago, Ill. 39-39_78
Michelle Butler, Columbia, Mo. 39-39_78
Patricia Ehrhart, Honolulu, 40-38-78
Susan Curtin, Westwood, Mass. 38-40_78
Tracy Welch, Winchester, Mass. 39-39_78
Ana Alicia Malagon, Mexico 39-40_79
Ellen Port, St. Louis, 40-39_79
Hilary Hall, Ireland 41-38_79
Hui Chong Dofflemyer, Belvidere, Ill. 40-39_79
Jordan Craig-Nyiri, Connellsville, Pa. 39-40_79
Julie Carmichael, Indianapolis, 38-41_79
Marilyn Hardy, Magnolia, Texas 39-40_79
Martha Leach, Hebron, Ky. 42-37_79
Meredith Chiampa, New York City, 38-41_79
Rachel Smith, Bedford, Texas 40-39_79
Alyssa Elliott, Madison, Wis. 40-40_80
Ashley Mantha, Ann Arbor, Mich. 40-40_80
Beau Bremer, Scottsdale, Ariz. 42-38_80
Courtney Stiles, Pinehurst, N.C. 41-39_80
Danielle Davis, St. Simons Island, Ga. 41-39_80
Emily Rapp, Greenville, S.C. 43-37_80
Giuliana Colavito, Italy 41-39_80
Heather McGinnis, Honolulu, 46-34_80
Julie Massa, Holt, Mich. 38-42_80
Julie Streng, Greensboro, N.C. 40-40_80
Kayla Eckelkamp, Washington, Mo. 41-39_80
Martha Linscott, Mission Hills, Kan. 40-40_80
Mina Hardin, Mexico 42-38_80
Samantha Perrotta, Bordentown, N.J. 42-38_80
Staci Creech, Englewood, Colo. 39-41_80
Callie Kemmer, Washington, D.C. 40-41_81
Cathleen Wong, Singapore 40-41_81
Erin Packer, Peachtree City, Ga. 41-40_81
Kallie Harrison, St. Louis, 39-42_81
Karen Siegel, Maple Glen, Pa. 40-41_81
Kayla Barnes, Bellevue, Neb. 40-41_81
Kelli Kirchoff, Wentzville, Mo. 40-41_81
Linda Jeffery, Abilene, Texas 42-39_81
Olivia Hochschwender, Akron, Ohio 40-41_81
Sue Billek Nyhus, Orem, Utah 40-41_81
Alex Carl, Cincinnati, 43-39_82
Anna Schultz, Dallas, 43-39_82
Annette Gaiotti, Park City, Utah 42-40_82
Arielle Swan, Seaside, Calif. 40-42_82
Britny Whitby, Wyoming, Del. 40-42_82
Catherine Elliott, Philadelphia, 41-41_82
Janet Moore, Centennial, Colo. 44-38_82
Jennifer Delgadillo, Horizon City, Texas 43-39_82
Kathy Davies, Wheaton, Ill. 42-40_82
Lauren Judson, Atlanta, 41-41_82
M.K. Thanos-Zordani, Palm Desert, Calif. 43-39_82
Maki Schultz, San Dimas, Calif. 38-44_82
Meghan Gockel, Dallas, 41-41_82
Meghan Moake, Houston, 41-41_82
Michelle Jarman, Wilmington, N.C. 45-37_82
Pam Simpson, Kansas City, Mo. 42-40_82
Alyssa Roland, New York City, 42-41_83
Elizabeth Payne, Flossmoor, Ill. 41-42_83
Gina Bamberger, Murrieta, Calif. 44-39_83
Jeanne Barton, Alexandria, Va. 43-40_83
Kim Braaten, Las Vegas, 41-42_83
Kristin Shifflett, Fredericksburg, Va. 46-37_83
Kristyl Sunderman, McDonough, Ga. 43-40_83
Lea Venable, Greenville, S.C. 39-44_83
Mary Jane Hiestand, Naples, Fla. 43-40_83
Morag Mitchell, Canada 40-43_83
Sarah Gallagher, Canton, Ga. 42-41_83
Itsuko Moridaira, Japan 44-40_84
Marie Burns, Orlando, Fla. 44-40_84
Tina Papatolis, Canada 43-41_84
Amy Hajjar, Jersey City, N.J. 46-39_85
Analise Pansa, Milwaukee, 44-41_85
Deb Jackson, Johns Creek, Ga. 39-46_85
Deborah Williams, Potomac, Md. 43-42_85
Ericka Diaz, Mexico 43-42_85
Hayley Hammond, Mooresville, N.C. 44-41_85
Linda Weinstein, Northfield, Ill. 42-43_85
Carol Sarkissian, Covina, Calif. 44-42_86
Christie Cates, Indianapolis, 43-43_86
Emily Bartholet, Montgomery, Texas 44-42_86
Katie Elliott-Johnson, Fitchburg, Wis. 41-45_86
Robin Burke, Houston, 45-41_86
Ampi Diaz, Mexico 46-41_87
Sarah Matin, Winter Garden, Fla. 46-41_87
Jennifer Udd, Naples, Fla. 45-43_88
