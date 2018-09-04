Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Veteran special teams contributor Bolden signed by Dolphins

September 4, 2018 6:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Veteran running back and special teams contributor Brandon Bolden has been signed by the Miami Dolphins three days after he was released by AFC East rival New England.

The Dolphins also released center Travis Swanson on Tuesday, one day after he signed with the team.

Bolden, who had been with New England since 2012, played in all 16 games last year. In six seasons there he saw action primarily on special teams while totaling 216 carries for 912 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

___

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech