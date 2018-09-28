Hamilton fastest in 2nd practice for Russian Grand Prix

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Lewis Hamilton set the pace in the second practice session for the Russian Grand Prix on Friday.

Hamilton and Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas had been slower than Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel in the first session, but they set faster times in the afternoon after switching to the softest and fastest tire compound for the second session.

Hamilton was .199 seconds faster than Bottas in cool, overcast conditions, followed by the two Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo. Vettel was fifth, .543 off the pace.

Red Bull won’t trouble the leaders in Saturday’s qualifying session because both of its cars have grid penalties for engine changes.

In the first session, Vettel was .05 seconds faster than Verstappen and Hamilton was .28 seconds further back in third.

Hamilton leads Vettel by 40 points with six races remaining as they both chase what would be a fifth career championship title.

Mercedes has won all four previous races in Sochi. Vettel took pole position last year but was overtaken at the start by eventual winner Bottas.

Alongside the Red Bulls at the back of the grid will be the two Toro Rosso cars of Brendon Hartley and Pierre Gasly, plus McLaren driver Fernando Alonso. They have various penalties for changing engines and other power unit components.

Red Bull switched engines for Verstappen and Ricciardo to return to an older Renault design from the more experimental “C-Spec” because of concerns about its performance at high-altitude races later in the season.

