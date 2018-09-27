Listen Live Sports

Video review set for use in some games at 2019 Asian Cup

September 27, 2018 6:25 am
 
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Video review is set to help referees at next year’s Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

The Asian Football Confederation says it wants to use the technology “at some stage” in the 24-team tournament, which will be played Jan. 5-Feb 1.

The AFC’s executive committee wish is “pending final confirmation that all necessary preparation is in place.”

The video assistant referees (VAR) system was tested in some European leagues and other competitions worldwide before FIFA used it at the World Cup in Russia.

AFC President Sheikh Salman says “it was clear to everyone that there needed to be a great deal of training of officials and investment in facilities to make sure that the system was effective.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

