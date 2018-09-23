Listen Live Sports

Virginia Tech dismissed DE Trevon Hill from team

September 23, 2018 2:33 pm
 
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech has dismissed junior defensive end Trevon Hill from the football team.

Coach Justin Fuente made the announcement Sunday, saying Hill has failed to uphold “the high standards that we have for our student-athletes.”

Hill had 11 tackles in three games for the Hokies (2-1), including six tackles and 1½ sacks on Saturday night in their 49-35 loss at Old Dominion.

Hill is the third defensive stalwart dismissed from the program since last season, joining defensive backs Adonis Alexander (academics) and Mook Reynolds (team rules violation).

Virginia Tech plays at Duke on Saturday.

