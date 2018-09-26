Vols’ Pruitt says QB Guarantano ‘ready to go’ this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt says quarterback Jarrett Guarantano should be available to play Saturday at No. 2 Georgia after the sophomore appeared to hurt his knee during a loss to Florida last week.

Pruitt said after practice Wednesday that Guarantano “has been out there every day” and added that “he’ll be ready to go.”

Guarantano absorbed plenty of blows in the 47-21 loss to the Gators and left the game for good in the third quarter after Florida’s CeCe Jefferson hit him in the left knee. Pruitt said earlier this week he believed Jefferson’s low hit “wasn’t intentional by any means.”

Guarantano is 46 of 72 for 658 yards with two touchdown passes and two interceptions. He has been backed up by Stanford graduate transfer Keller Chryst.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.