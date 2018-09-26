Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Vols’ Pruitt says QB Guarantano ‘ready to go’ this week

September 26, 2018 6:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt says quarterback Jarrett Guarantano should be available to play Saturday at No. 2 Georgia after the sophomore appeared to hurt his knee during a loss to Florida last week.

Pruitt said after practice Wednesday that Guarantano “has been out there every day” and added that “he’ll be ready to go.”

Guarantano absorbed plenty of blows in the 47-21 loss to the Gators and left the game for good in the third quarter after Florida’s CeCe Jefferson hit him in the left knee. Pruitt said earlier this week he believed Jefferson’s low hit “wasn’t intentional by any means.”

Guarantano is 46 of 72 for 658 yards with two touchdown passes and two interceptions. He has been backed up by Stanford graduate transfer Keller Chryst.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech