Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Vuelta a Espana Results

September 16, 2018 2:19 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Sunday
At Madrid
21st (Final) Stage

A 62.7-mile flat ride from Alcorcon to Madrid

1. Elia Viviani, Italy, Quick-Step Floors, 2:21:18.

2. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

3. Giacomo Nizzolo, Italy, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

4. Danny Van Poppel, Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo, same time.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

5. Marc Sarreau, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.

6. Jon Aberasturi, Spain, Euskadi Basque Country-Murias, same time.

7. Simone Consonni, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

8. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.

9. Tom Van Asbroeck, Belgium, EF Education First-Drapac, same time.

10. Ryan Gibbons, South Africa, Dimension Data, same time.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

11. Max Walscheid, Germany, Sunweb, same time.

12. Tosh Van der Sande, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, same time.

13. Aritz Bagues, Spain, Euskadi Basque Country-Murias, same time.

14. Luka Mezgec, Slovenia, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.

15. Omar Fraile, Spain, Astana, same time.

Also

32. Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.

35. Benjamin King, United States, Dimension Data, same time.

40. Enric Mas, Spain, Quick-Step Floors, same time.

42. Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana, same time.

51. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo, same time.

81. Joey Rosskopf, United States, BMC Racing, same time.

100. Kiel Reijnen, United States, Trek-Segafredo, :19 behind.

106. Brent Bookwalter, United States, BMC Racing, :28.

112. Sepp Kuss, United States, LottoNL-Jumbo, :30.

135. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, :40.

Final Overall Standings

1. Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 82:05:58.

2. Enric Mas, Spain, Quick-Step Floors, 1:46.

3. Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana, 2:04.

4. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo, 2:54.

5. Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar, 4:28.

6. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, 5:57.

7. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education First-Drapac, 6:07.

8. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 6:51.

9. Jon Izagirre, Spain, Bahrain-Merida, 11:09.

10. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Sunweb, 11:11.

Also

24. Benjamin King, United States, Dimension Data, 1:03:40.

65. Sepp Kuss, United States, LottoNL-Jumbo, 2:20:11.

66. Brent Bookwalter, United States, BMC Racing, 2:21:43.

81. Joey Rosskopf, United States, BMC Racing, 2:51:48.

126. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, 4:28:13.

135. Kiel Reijnen, United States, Trek-Segafredo, 4:49:50.

Category Leaders

Individual — Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 79:44:30.

Points — Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar, 131.

Team — Movistar (Spain), 246:50:04.

Climber — Thomas De Gendt, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, 95 points.

Combined — Yates, 11 points.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech