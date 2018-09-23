Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wake Forest fires defensive coordinator after ND loss

September 23, 2018 5:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest has fired defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel.

Coach Dave Clawson announced the move Sunday, a day after the Demon Deacons’ 56-27 loss to No. 8 Notre Dame , while saying it was “not a spur of the moment decision.”

Wake Forest (2-2) has allowed 97 points in its past two games, and in four games has given up 10 touchdowns covering at least 20 yards. The Demon Deacons rank 114th in the nation, allowing 484 yards per game, and give up an average of nearly 314 yards passing to rank 121st in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Wake Forest promoted defensive analyst Tim Gilmore to a full-time coaching position and will split other defensive responsibilities among the remaining staff.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech