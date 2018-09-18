Listen Live Sports

Wake lists Hinton as backup to Hartman at QB for ND game

September 18, 2018 11:56 am
 
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Kendall Hinton is back for Wake Forest — but as a backup quarterback.

Coach Dave Clawson on Tuesday listed Hinton as the backup to freshman Sam Hartman for the Demon Deacons’ game against No. 8 Notre Dame (3-0) this weekend.

Hinton appeared to be in line to start after the graduation of four-year starter John Wolford, but he was suspended three games during the offseason for violating unspecified team rules. The redshirt junior has made four starts in three seasons.

Hartman won the job during preseason camp and hasn’t done anything to lose it. He ranks second in the Atlantic Coast Conference in passing yardage, averaging 278 yards, with six touchdowns and five interceptions for Wake Forest (2-1).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

