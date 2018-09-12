Listen Live Sports

Warrant details sex allegations against gymnastics coach

September 12, 2018 1:12 pm
 
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — An arrest warrant for a gymnastics coach facing sex abuse charges in Texas and Oklahoma alleges he put his hands inside girls’ leotards.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports the Oklahoma warrant accuses 51-year-old Skipper Glenn Crawley of molesting 8- to 10-year-old girls as they stretched. Crawley also is accused of instituting a “hug line” at the end of practices at Tulsa World Gymnastics during the 1990s and requiring girls to embrace him.

Crawley was jailed in Fort Worth after being charged with three counts of sexually abusing girls there in 2017 and 2018. He has since been charged with 10 counts of lewd molestation in Tulsa.

Crowley, a former assistant coach at the University of Oklahoma, remains jailed.

Adrian Crane, Crawley’s attorney, has said Crawley claims he is innocent.

