Web.com Tour Money Leaders

September 10, 2018 10:10 am
 
Through Sept. 2
Trn Money
1. Sungjae Im 24 $550,645
2. Kramer Hickok 24 $373,635
3. Sam Burns 16 $296,534
4. Scott Langley 20 $282,262
5. Cameron Champ 19 $273,666
6. Martin Trainer 19 $267,000
7. Kyoung-Hoon Lee 23 $265,071
8. Anders Albertson 21 $244,797
9. Sebastian Munoz 21 $243,593
10. Cameron Davis 13 $227,629
11. Chase Wright 23 $208,896
12. John Chin 22 $207,909
13. Alex Prugh 25 $207,814
14. Kyle Jones 25 $207,419
15. Jose de Jesus Rodriguez 22 $197,798
16. Joseph Bramlett 21 $197,348
17. Wes Roach 23 $196,359
18. Adam Svensson 21 $193,345
19. Josh Teater 24 $193,213
20. Wyndham Clark 22 $192,473
21. Adam Long 25 $192,463
22. Carlos Ortiz 22 $189,542
23. Chris Thompson 22 $186,488
24. Julian Etulain 23 $186,042
25. Joey Garber 24 $185,506
26. Robert Streb 2 $184,750
27. Henrik Norlander 22 $180,435
28. Brady Schnell 23 $178,081
29. Roberto Castro 14 $172,054
30. Kevin Dougherty 25 $170,751
31. Hank Lebioda 24 $169,758
32. Taylor Moore 22 $163,420
33. Ben Taylor 23 $163,343
34. Sepp Straka 24 $160,824
35. Seth Reeves 22 $159,099
36. Nelson Ledesma 22 $152,454
37. Eric Axley 21 $150,256
38. Willy Wilcox 20 $146,110
39. Michael Arnaud 15 $145,195
40. Stephan Jaeger 4 $143,000
41. Peter Malnati 2 $141,500
42. Trevor Cone 11 $140,759
43. Jim Knous 21 $132,489
44. Erik Barnes 24 $130,434
45. Steven Ihm 10 $128,490
46. Justin Hueber 22 $127,791
47. David Skinns 22 $126,192
48. Sebastian Cappelen 24 $122,259
49. Curtis Luck 23 $121,426
50. Rhein Gibson 23 $120,611

