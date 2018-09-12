Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Chance Adams from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

NEW YORK METS — Named vice president of media relations, Jay Horwitz, to vice president of alumni public relations and team historian.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated INF Jedd Gyorko from the 10-day DL.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed RB Kenneth Dixon on injured reserve. Signed RB De’Lance Turner from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed RT Daryl Williams on injured reserve. Signed OT Chris Clark.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released QB Matt Barkley from injured reserve/injury settlement.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived RB Zach Zenner from injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed T Seantrel Henderson and CB Kevin Johnson on injured reserve. Signed CB Shareece Wright. Signed T Roderick Johnson from the practice squad. Signed CB Breon Borders, WR Malachi Dupre and T David Sharpe to the practice squad. Released NT Darius Kilgo from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB Kenneth Farrow to the practice squad. Released WR Jace Billingsley from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated LB Kevin Pierre-Louis from the suspended list. Waived OL Ben Braden.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed LS Andrew DePaola on injured reserve. Waived WR Keon Hatcher and LB Shilique Calhoun. Signed WR Martavis Bryant and LS Trent Sieg.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Terence Garvin to a one-year contract. Signed OL Najee Toran from the practice squad. Placed LB Brock Coyle on injured reserve. Signed WR Frank Stephens to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed WR Jehu Chesson from the practice squad. Signed DB Jeremy Reaves to the practice squad. Placed WR Trey Quinn on the reserve/injured list.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Fined Ottawa DL J.R. Tavai and Calgary DB Brandon Smith undisclosed amounts for leading with their helmets and fined Calgary OL Randy Richards an undisclosed amount for using profanity directly into a TSN camera.

HOCKEY National, Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed coach John Tortorella to a two-year contract extension.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed D Jordan Schmaltz to a two-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Announced a five-year affiliation agreement with Syracuse (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Named Dan Lynch vice president of business operations.

SOCCER United Soccer League

USL — Suspended Reno D Jordan Murrell and Seattle D Tony Alfaro one game each for receiving red cards in their games on Sept. 8. Suspended Penn D Jake Bond and C Ken Tribbett, Fresno MF Alex Cooper, Tulsa G Fabian Cerda and MF Joaquin Rivas and Rio Grande Valley D Kai Greene one game each after receiving their fifth cautions of the season.

