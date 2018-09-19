Listen Live Sports

Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

September 19, 2018
 
BASEBALL
American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP Aroldis Chapman from the 10-day DL.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated LHP Aaron Loup from the 10-day DL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed OF Gregory Polanco on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Exercised 2019 contract options on RHPs Trevor Bayless, Juan Benitez, Lazaro Blanco, Bobby Blevins, Andrew Elliott, Wendell Floranus, Lachlan Fontaine, Mike Hepple, Jay Johnson and Arik Sikula; LHPs Will Dennis and Brett Lee; Cs Brad Antchak, Adam Ehrlich and Phildrick Llewellyn; INFs Yordan Manduley, David Salguerio, Maxx Tissenbaum, TJ White and Zach Wilson; and OFs James McOwen, Kalian Sams and Nick Van Stratten.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Jalen Simmons to the practice squad and LB Joe Walker from Philadelphia’s practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Alex Barrett from the practice squad. Signed CB DeShawn Shead. Signed WR Keon Hatcher to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived DT David Parry. Signed DT Tom Johnson.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed C Jon Halapio on injured reserve. Signed FB Elijhaa Penny from Arizona’s practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Sam Reinhart to a two-year contract.

DALLAS STARS — Signed C Ty Dellandrea to a three-year, entry-level contract.

COLLEGE

CLAYTON STATE — Named Ayumi Deyton graduate assistant trainer.

CONCORDIA (N.Y.) — Named Jalen Heath director of men’s basketball operations and Kenneth Miller assistant men’s basketball coach.

FLAGLER — Named Matt Green senior associate director of athletics/internal operations.

GEORGE MASON — Signed assistant vice president/director of athletics Brad Edwards to a five-year contract extension through the 2023 academic year.

HAMILTON — Named Stephanie Hartquist softball coach.

RUTGERS — Named Franco Castro assistant men’s golf coach.

