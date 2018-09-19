Listen Live Sports

Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL
American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP Aroldis Chapman from the 10-day DL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP Logan Shore to Detroit to complete an earlier trade.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated LHP Aaron Loup from the 10-day DL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed OF Gregory Polanco on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Exercised 2019 contract options on RHPs Trevor Bayless, Juan Benitez, Lazaro Blanco, Bobby Blevins, Andrew Elliott, Wendell Floranus, Lachlan Fontaine, Mike Hepple, Jay Johnson and Arik Sikula; LHPs Will Dennis and Brett Lee; Cs Brad Antchak, Adam Ehrlich and Phildrick Llewellyn; INFs Yordan Manduley, David Salguerio, Maxx Tissenbaum, TJ White and Zach Wilson; and OFs James McOwen, Kalian Sams and Nick Van Stratten.

BASKETBALL
NBA G League

MEMPHIS HUSTLE — Traded the returning player rights to F Omari Johnson to Fort Wayne for the returning player rights to F Jarrod Uthoff and G Chris Fowler.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Jalen Simmons to the practice squad and LB Joe Walker from Philadelphia’s practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Alex Barrett from the practice squad. Signed CB DeShawn Shead. Signed WR Keon Hatcher to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released CB Deante Burton. Activated RB Aaron Jones from the exempt list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated OG Jamon Brown. Signed WR KhaDarel Hodge from the practice squad and DL Marcus Martin and QB Brandon Allen to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived DT David Parry. Signed DT Tom Johnson.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Cyrus Jones. Released RB Kenjon Barner.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed C Jon Halapio on injured reserve. Released FB Shane Smith. Signed FB Elijhaa Penny from Arizona’s practice squad. Claimed WR Stacy Coley off waivers from Minnesota.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived WR ArDarius Stewart.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned LW Tyler Steenbergen, RW Kelly Klima and D Jordan Gross, Jacob Graves, Jalen Smereck and Kevin Ekman-Larsson to Tucson (AHL). Assigned G Ivan Prosvetov to Saginaw (OHL), G David Tendeck to Vancouver (WHL), D Kevin Bahl and Noel Hoefenmayer to Ottawa (OHL), D Dennis Busby to Flint (OHL), C Liam Kirk to Peterborough (OHL) and C Nate Schnarr to Guelph (OHL). Assigned F Jan Jenik to Bili Tygri Liberec (Extraliga-Czech Republic).

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Sam Reinhart to a two-year contract.

DALLAS STARS — Signed C Ty Dellandrea to a three-year, entry-level contract.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Aidan Dudas, F Nathan Dunkley, G Jacob Ingham, D Michal Ivan, D Markus Phillips, F Akil Thomas, F Matthew Villalta to junior teams.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned F Gabriel Fortier to Baie-Comeau (QMJHL), F Jackson Leppard to Prince George (WHL), F Mathew MacDougall to Windsor (OHL), F Chase Wouters to Saskatoon (WHL), F Walter Flower to Halifax (QMJHL), D Montana Onyebuchi to Everett (WHL) and D Radim Salda to Saint John (QMJHL).

COLLEGE

CLAYTON STATE — Named Ayumi Deyton graduate assistant trainer.

CONCORDIA (N.Y.) — Named Jalen Heath director of men’s basketball operations and Kenneth Miller assistant men’s basketball coach.

FLAGLER — Named Matt Green senior associate director of athletics/internal operations.

GEORGE MASON — Signed assistant vice president/director of athletics Brad Edwards to a five-year contract extension through the 2023 academic year.

HAMILTON — Named Stephanie Hartquist softball coach.

RUTGERS — Named Franco Castro assistant men’s golf coach.

