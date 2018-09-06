Yard Rush Pass Buffalo 0 0 0 Miami 0 0 0 N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 New England 0 0 0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 Cleveland 0 0 0 Baltimore 0 0 0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 Indianapolis 0 0 0 Jacksonville 0 0 0 Houston 0 0 0 Tennessee 0 0 0 Denver 0 0 0 L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 Kansas City 0 0 0 Oakland 0 0 0

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Buffalo 0 0 0 Miami 0 0 0 N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 New England 0 0 0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 Cleveland 0 0 0 Baltimore 0 0 0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 Indianapolis 0 0 0 Jacksonville 0 0 0 Houston 0 0 0 Tennessee 0 0 0 Denver 0 0 0 L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 Kansas City 0 0 0 Oakland 0 0 0

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass Dallas 0 0 0 Philadelphia 0 0 0 N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 Chicago 0 0 0 Detroit 0 0 0 Green Bay 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 Atlanta 0 0 0 Carolina 0 0 0 New Orleans 0 0 0 San Francisco 0 0 0 Arizona 0 0 0 L.A. Rams 0 0 0 Seattle 0 0 0

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Dallas 0 0 0 Philadelphia 0 0 0 N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 Chicago 0 0 0 Detroit 0 0 0 Green Bay 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 Atlanta 0 0 0 Carolina 0 0 0 New Orleans 0 0 0 San Francisco 0 0 0 Arizona 0 0 0 L.A. Rams 0 0 0 Seattle 0 0 0

AVERAGE PER GAME AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Buffalo 0.0 0.0 0.0 Miami 0.0 0.0 0.0 N.Y. Jets 0.0 0.0 0.0 New England 0.0 0.0 0.0 Cincinnati 0.0 0.0 0.0 Cleveland 0.0 0.0 0.0 Baltimore 0.0 0.0 0.0 Pittsburgh 0.0 0.0 0.0 Indianapolis 0.0 0.0 0.0 Jacksonville 0.0 0.0 0.0 Houston 0.0 0.0 0.0 Tennessee 0.0 0.0 0.0 Denver 0.0 0.0 0.0 L.A. Chargers 0.0 0.0 0.0 Kansas City 0.0 0.0 0.0 Oakland 0.0 0.0 0.0

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Buffalo 0.0 0.0 0.0 Miami 0.0 0.0 0.0 N.Y. Jets 0.0 0.0 0.0 New England 0.0 0.0 0.0 Cincinnati 0.0 0.0 0.0 Cleveland 0.0 0.0 0.0 Baltimore 0.0 0.0 0.0 Pittsburgh 0.0 0.0 0.0 Indianapolis 0.0 0.0 0.0 Jacksonville 0.0 0.0 0.0 Houston 0.0 0.0 0.0 Tennessee 0.0 0.0 0.0 Denver 0.0 0.0 0.0 L.A. Chargers 0.0 0.0 0.0 Kansas City 0.0 0.0 0.0 Oakland 0.0 0.0 0.0

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Dallas 0.0 0.0 0.0 Philadelphia 0.0 0.0 0.0 N.Y. Giants 0.0 0.0 0.0 Washington 0.0 0.0 0.0 Chicago 0.0 0.0 0.0 Detroit 0.0 0.0 0.0 Green Bay 0.0 0.0 0.0 Minnesota 0.0 0.0 0.0 Tampa Bay 0.0 0.0 0.0 Atlanta 0.0 0.0 0.0 Carolina 0.0 0.0 0.0 New Orleans 0.0 0.0 0.0 San Francisco 0.0 0.0 0.0 Arizona 0.0 0.0 0.0 L.A. Rams 0.0 0.0 0.0 Seattle 0.0 0.0 0.0

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Dallas 0.0 0.0 0.0 Philadelphia 0.0 0.0 0.0 N.Y. Giants 0.0 0.0 0.0 Washington 0.0 0.0 0.0 Chicago 0.0 0.0 0.0 Detroit 0.0 0.0 0.0 Green Bay 0.0 0.0 0.0 Minnesota 0.0 0.0 0.0 Tampa Bay 0.0 0.0 0.0 Atlanta 0.0 0.0 0.0 Carolina 0.0 0.0 0.0 New Orleans 0.0 0.0 0.0 San Francisco 0.0 0.0 0.0 Arizona 0.0 0.0 0.0 L.A. Rams 0.0 0.0 0.0 Seattle 0.0 0.0 0.0

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.