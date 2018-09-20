|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Pittsburgh
|947
|192
|755
|L.A. Chargers
|890
|232
|658
|Denver
|855
|314
|541
|Kansas City
|811
|233
|578
|Baltimore
|794
|183
|611
|Jacksonville
|785
|241
|544
|Oakland
|768
|187
|581
|Houston
|762
|315
|447
|N.Y. Jets
|711
|211
|500
|Cincinnati
|703
|209
|494
|New England
|691
|204
|487
|Indianapolis
|661
|179
|482
|Cleveland
|654
|270
|384
|Tennessee
|619
|216
|403
|Miami
|599
|255
|344
|Buffalo
|446
|167
|279
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|526
|191
|335
|N.Y. Jets
|596
|174
|422
|Jacksonville
|626
|196
|430
|L.A. Chargers
|655
|190
|465
|Indianapolis
|664
|166
|498
|Houston
|672
|222
|450
|Denver
|679
|156
|523
|Miami
|698
|158
|540
|Buffalo
|718
|226
|492
|Cleveland
|747
|221
|526
|Oakland
|750
|308
|442
|Pittsburgh
|776
|304
|472
|Tennessee
|779
|268
|511
|New England
|805
|271
|534
|Cincinnati
|805
|141
|664
|Kansas City
|1016
|156
|860
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Tampa Bay
|965
|155
|810
|Minnesota
|823
|184
|639
|L.A. Rams
|797
|230
|567
|Detroit
|766
|137
|629
|Washington
|763
|247
|516
|New Orleans
|750
|105
|645
|Atlanta
|741
|244
|497
|Carolina
|732
|268
|464
|Green Bay
|721
|167
|554
|San Francisco
|673
|280
|393
|Philadelphia
|644
|204
|440
|Seattle
|582
|138
|444
|N.Y. Giants
|579
|149
|430
|Chicago
|565
|225
|340
|Dallas
|530
|232
|298
|Arizona
|350
|122
|228
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Washington
|494
|172
|322
|L.A. Rams
|532
|149
|383
|Dallas
|548
|182
|366
|N.Y. Giants
|603
|275
|328
|Chicago
|646
|143
|503
|Atlanta
|671
|234
|437
|Carolina
|674
|264
|410
|Minnesota
|678
|188
|490
|Detroit
|695
|359
|336
|Philadelphia
|735
|117
|618
|Seattle
|741
|232
|509
|San Francisco
|770
|214
|556
|Green Bay
|774
|207
|567
|New Orleans
|856
|205
|651
|Arizona
|861
|272
|589
|Tampa Bay
|887
|134
|753
|AVERAGE PER GAME
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Pittsburgh
|473.5
|96.0
|377.5
|L.A. Chargers
|445.0
|116.0
|329.0
|Denver
|427.5
|157.0
|270.5
|Kansas City
|405.5
|116.5
|289.0
|Baltimore
|397.0
|91.5
|305.5
|Jacksonville
|392.5
|120.5
|272.0
|Oakland
|384.0
|93.5
|290.5
|Houston
|381.0
|157.5
|223.5
|N.Y. Jets
|355.5
|105.5
|250.0
|Cincinnati
|351.5
|104.5
|247.0
|New England
|345.5
|102.0
|243.5
|Indianapolis
|330.5
|89.5
|241.0
|Cleveland
|327.0
|135.0
|192.0
|Tennessee
|309.5
|108.0
|201.5
|Miami
|299.5
|127.5
|172.0
|Buffalo
|223.0
|83.5
|139.5
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|263.0
|95.5
|167.5
|N.Y. Jets
|298.0
|87.0
|211.0
|Jacksonville
|313.0
|98.0
|215.0
|L.A. Chargers
|327.5
|95.0
|232.5
|Indianapolis
|332.0
|83.0
|249.0
|Houston
|336.0
|111.0
|225.0
|Denver
|339.5
|78.0
|261.5
|Miami
|349.0
|79.0
|270.0
|Buffalo
|359.0
|113.0
|246.0
|Cleveland
|373.5
|110.5
|263.0
|Oakland
|375.0
|154.0
|221.0
|Pittsburgh
|388.0
|152.0
|236.0
|Tennessee
|389.5
|134.0
|255.5
|New England
|402.5
|135.5
|267.0
|Cincinnati
|402.5
|70.5
|332.0
|Kansas City
|508.0
|78.0
|430.0
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Tampa Bay
|482.5
|77.5
|405.0
|Minnesota
|411.5
|92.0
|319.5
|L.A. Rams
|398.5
|115.0
|283.5
|Detroit
|383.0
|68.5
|314.5
|Washington
|381.5
|123.5
|258.0
|New Orleans
|375.0
|52.5
|322.5
|Atlanta
|370.5
|122.0
|248.5
|Carolina
|366.0
|134.0
|232.0
|Green Bay
|360.5
|83.5
|277.0
|San Francisco
|336.5
|140.0
|196.5
|Philadelphia
|322.0
|102.0
|220.0
|Seattle
|291.0
|69.0
|222.0
|N.Y. Giants
|289.5
|74.5
|215.0
|Chicago
|282.5
|112.5
|170.0
|Dallas
|265.0
|116.0
|149.0
|Arizona
|175.0
|61.0
|114.0
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Washington
|247.0
|86.0
|161.0
|L.A. Rams
|266.0
|74.5
|191.5
|Dallas
|274.0
|91.0
|183.0
|N.Y. Giants
|301.5
|137.5
|164.0
|Chicago
|323.0
|71.5
|251.5
|Atlanta
|335.5
|117.0
|218.5
|Carolina
|337.0
|132.0
|205.0
|Minnesota
|339.0
|94.0
|245.0
|Detroit
|347.5
|179.5
|168.0
|Philadelphia
|367.5
|58.5
|309.0
|Seattle
|370.5
|116.0
|254.5
|San Francisco
|385.0
|107.0
|278.0
|Green Bay
|387.0
|103.5
|283.5
|New Orleans
|428.0
|102.5
|325.5
|Arizona
|430.5
|136.0
|294.5
|Tampa Bay
|443.5
|67.0
|376.5
