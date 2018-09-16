|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|794
|183
|611
|Cincinnati
|703
|209
|494
|L.A. Chargers
|541
|123
|418
|Pittsburgh
|472
|159
|313
|Denver
|470
|146
|324
|Oakland
|395
|95
|300
|New England
|389
|122
|267
|Indianapolis
|380
|75
|305
|Kansas City
|362
|106
|256
|N.Y. Jets
|349
|169
|180
|Miami
|342
|120
|222
|Tennessee
|336
|116
|220
|Cleveland
|327
|177
|150
|Houston
|325
|167
|158
|Jacksonville
|305
|137
|168
|Buffalo
|153
|83
|70
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Denver
|306
|64
|242
|Jacksonville
|324
|114
|210
|New England
|325
|167
|158
|Pittsburgh
|327
|177
|150
|Indianapolis
|330
|101
|229
|Miami
|336
|116
|220
|N.Y. Jets
|339
|39
|300
|Tennessee
|342
|120
|222
|L.A. Chargers
|362
|106
|256
|Oakland
|365
|140
|225
|Buffalo
|369
|117
|252
|Houston
|389
|122
|267
|Cleveland
|472
|159
|313
|Baltimore
|526
|191
|335
|Kansas City
|541
|123
|418
|Cincinnati
|805
|141
|664
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Tampa Bay
|529
|112
|417
|New Orleans
|475
|43
|432
|Washington
|429
|182
|247
|Green Bay
|370
|69
|301
|L.A. Rams
|365
|140
|225
|Minnesota
|343
|116
|227
|Detroit
|339
|39
|300
|San Francisco
|327
|90
|237
|N.Y. Giants
|324
|114
|210
|Seattle
|306
|64
|242
|Atlanta
|299
|74
|225
|Chicago
|294
|139
|155
|Carolina
|293
|147
|146
|Dallas
|232
|94
|138
|Philadelphia
|232
|113
|119
|Arizona
|213
|68
|145
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Washington
|213
|68
|145
|Atlanta
|232
|113
|119
|Carolina
|232
|94
|138
|Dallas
|293
|147
|146
|Green Bay
|294
|139
|155
|Philadelphia
|299
|74
|225
|N.Y. Giants
|305
|137
|168
|Minnesota
|327
|90
|237
|San Francisco
|343
|116
|227
|Detroit
|349
|169
|180
|Chicago
|370
|69
|301
|L.A. Rams
|395
|95
|300
|Arizona
|429
|182
|247
|Seattle
|470
|146
|324
|Tampa Bay
|475
|43
|432
|New Orleans
|529
|112
|417
|AVERAGE PER GAME
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|L.A. Chargers
|541.0
|123.0
|418.0
|Pittsburgh
|472.0
|159.0
|313.0
|Denver
|470.0
|146.0
|324.0
|Baltimore
|397.0
|91.5
|305.5
|Oakland
|395.0
|95.0
|300.0
|New England
|389.0
|122.0
|267.0
|Indianapolis
|380.0
|75.0
|305.0
|Kansas City
|362.0
|106.0
|256.0
|Cincinnati
|351.5
|104.5
|247.0
|N.Y. Jets
|349.0
|169.0
|180.0
|Miami
|342.0
|120.0
|222.0
|Tennessee
|336.0
|116.0
|220.0
|Cleveland
|327.0
|177.0
|150.0
|Houston
|325.0
|167.0
|158.0
|Jacksonville
|305.0
|137.0
|168.0
|Buffalo
|153.0
|83.0
|70.0
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|263.0
|95.5
|167.5
|Denver
|306.0
|64.0
|242.0
|Jacksonville
|324.0
|114.0
|210.0
|New England
|325.0
|167.0
|158.0
|Pittsburgh
|327.0
|177.0
|150.0
|Indianapolis
|330.0
|101.0
|229.0
|Miami
|336.0
|116.0
|220.0
|N.Y. Jets
|339.0
|39.0
|300.0
|Tennessee
|342.0
|120.0
|222.0
|L.A. Chargers
|362.0
|106.0
|256.0
|Oakland
|365.0
|140.0
|225.0
|Buffalo
|369.0
|117.0
|252.0
|Houston
|389.0
|122.0
|267.0
|Cincinnati
|402.5
|70.5
|332.0
|Cleveland
|472.0
|159.0
|313.0
|Kansas City
|541.0
|123.0
|418.0
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Tampa Bay
|529.0
|112.0
|417.0
|New Orleans
|475.0
|43.0
|432.0
|Washington
|429.0
|182.0
|247.0
|Green Bay
|370.0
|69.0
|301.0
|L.A. Rams
|365.0
|140.0
|225.0
|Minnesota
|343.0
|116.0
|227.0
|Detroit
|339.0
|39.0
|300.0
|San Francisco
|327.0
|90.0
|237.0
|N.Y. Giants
|324.0
|114.0
|210.0
|Seattle
|306.0
|64.0
|242.0
|Atlanta
|299.0
|74.0
|225.0
|Chicago
|294.0
|139.0
|155.0
|Carolina
|293.0
|147.0
|146.0
|Dallas
|232.0
|94.0
|138.0
|Philadelphia
|232.0
|113.0
|119.0
|Arizona
|213.0
|68.0
|145.0
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Washington
|213.0
|68.0
|145.0
|Atlanta
|232.0
|113.0
|119.0
|Carolina
|232.0
|94.0
|138.0
|Dallas
|293.0
|147.0
|146.0
|Green Bay
|294.0
|139.0
|155.0
|Philadelphia
|299.0
|74.0
|225.0
|N.Y. Giants
|305.0
|137.0
|168.0
|Minnesota
|327.0
|90.0
|237.0
|San Francisco
|343.0
|116.0
|227.0
|Detroit
|349.0
|169.0
|180.0
|Chicago
|370.0
|69.0
|301.0
|L.A. Rams
|395.0
|95.0
|300.0
|Arizona
|429.0
|182.0
|247.0
|Seattle
|470.0
|146.0
|324.0
|Tampa Bay
|475.0
|43.0
|432.0
|New Orleans
|529.0
|112.0
|417.0
