The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Week 3

September 27, 2018 10:01 am
 
Yard Rush Pass
Pittsburgh 1360 270 1090
L.A. Chargers 1246 373 873
Oakland 1202 296 906
Kansas City 1195 310 885
Houston 1189 374 815
Denver 1148 434 714
Baltimore 1136 260 876
Cincinnati 1099 275 824
Jacksonville 1017 328 689
N.Y. Jets 979 318 661
Cleveland 977 403 574
Miami 972 296 676
New England 900 293 607
Indianapolis 870 247 623
Tennessee 852 366 486
Buffalo 738 295 443
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Baltimore 819 311 508
Jacksonville 859 346 513
N.Y. Jets 919 307 612
Buffalo 1010 240 770
Tennessee 1011 355 656
Cleveland 1015 328 687
Denver 1021 233 788
Indianapolis 1043 318 725
Houston 1051 336 715
Oakland 1123 349 774
Miami 1132 267 865
L.A. Chargers 1176 361 815
Cincinnati 1182 371 811
New England 1219 430 789
Pittsburgh 1231 367 864
Kansas City 1422 334 1088
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Tampa Bay 1420 218 1202
L.A. Rams 1318 401 917
New Orleans 1284 248 1036
Detroit 1180 296 884
Washington 1149 413 736
Atlanta 1148 292 856
Minnesota 1115 198 917
Carolina 1109 498 611
San Francisco 1079 458 621
Green Bay 1061 267 794
Philadelphia 1023 356 667
N.Y. Giants 958 263 695
Chicago 881 347 534
Seattle 877 251 626
Dallas 833 398 435
Arizona 571 175 396
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Washington 834 272 562
Dallas 843 295 548
Chicago 867 196 671
L.A. Rams 888 290 598
Detroit 904 448 456
Philadelphia 944 185 759
Minnesota 970 316 654
N.Y. Giants 1030 334 696
Seattle 1044 398 646
Carolina 1070 330 740
San Francisco 1154 291 863
Green Bay 1160 373 787
Arizona 1177 394 783
Atlanta 1205 377 828
New Orleans 1263 253 1010
Tampa Bay 1300 212 1088
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Pittsburgh 453.3 90.0 363.3
L.A. Chargers 415.3 124.3 291.0
Oakland 400.7 98.7 302.0
Kansas City 398.3 103.3 295.0
Houston 396.3 124.7 271.7
Denver 382.7 144.7 238.0
Baltimore 378.7 86.7 292.0
Cincinnati 366.3 91.7 274.7
Jacksonville 339.0 109.3 229.7
N.Y. Jets 326.3 106.0 220.3
Cleveland 325.7 134.3 191.3
Miami 324.0 98.7 225.3
New England 300.0 97.7 202.3
Indianapolis 290.0 82.3 207.7
Tennessee 284.0 122.0 162.0
Buffalo 246.0 98.3 147.7
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Baltimore 273.0 103.7 169.3
Jacksonville 286.3 115.3 171.0
N.Y. Jets 306.3 102.3 204.0
Buffalo 336.7 80.0 256.7
Tennessee 337.0 118.3 218.7
Cleveland 338.3 109.3 229.0
Denver 340.3 77.7 262.7
Indianapolis 347.7 106.0 241.7
Houston 350.3 112.0 238.3
Oakland 374.3 116.3 258.0
Miami 377.3 89.0 288.3
L.A. Chargers 392.0 120.3 271.7
Cincinnati 394.0 123.7 270.3
New England 406.3 143.3 263.0
Pittsburgh 410.3 122.3 288.0
Kansas City 474.0 111.3 362.7
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Tampa Bay 473.3 72.7 400.7
L.A. Rams 439.3 133.7 305.7
New Orleans 428.0 82.7 345.3
Detroit 393.3 98.7 294.7
Washington 383.0 137.7 245.3
Atlanta 382.7 97.3 285.3
Minnesota 371.7 66.0 305.7
Carolina 369.7 166.0 203.7
San Francisco 359.7 152.7 207.0
Green Bay 353.7 89.0 264.7
Philadelphia 341.0 118.7 222.3
N.Y. Giants 319.3 87.7 231.7
Chicago 293.7 115.7 178.0
Seattle 292.3 83.7 208.7
Dallas 277.7 132.7 145.0
Arizona 190.3 58.3 132.0
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Washington 278.0 90.7 187.3
Dallas 281.0 98.3 182.7
Chicago 289.0 65.3 223.7
L.A. Rams 296.0 96.7 199.3
Detroit 301.3 149.3 152.0
Philadelphia 314.7 61.7 253.0
Minnesota 323.3 105.3 218.0
N.Y. Giants 343.3 111.3 232.0
Seattle 348.0 132.7 215.3
Carolina 356.7 110.0 246.7
San Francisco 384.7 97.0 287.7
Green Bay 386.7 124.3 262.3
Arizona 392.3 131.3 261.0
Atlanta 401.7 125.7 276.0
New Orleans 421.0 84.3 336.7
Tampa Bay 433.3 70.7 362.7

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

