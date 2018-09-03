Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

West Virginia’s Charlie Benton hurts knee, season over

September 3, 2018 12:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia linebacker Charlie Benton will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Coach Dana Holgorsen said during a Big 12 coaches conference call Monday that Benton will have season-ending surgery. The junior college transfer injured his left knee in the second quarter of No. 17 West Virginia’s 40-14 win Saturday over Tennessee.

Junior Shea Campbell filled in for Benton in his first college action.

The loss of Benton is a blow to a unit that was undercut earlier in the year with inuries to linebackers Brendan Ferns and Quondarius Qualls. Both are expected to miss much of the season.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

West Virginia plays its home opener against Youngstown State on Saturday night.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech