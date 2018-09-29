Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Western Illinois holds off Youngstown State 45-38

September 29, 2018 8:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Sean McGuire threw for 324 yards and four touchdowns to help Western Illinois beat Youngstown State 45-38 in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams on Saturday.

The Leathernecks (2-2) scored back-to-back TDs — the second after a Penguins fumble — to lead 45-24 in the middle of the fourth quarter.

The Penguins (1-3) scored on their next possession and recovered the ensuing onside kick, but Justin Fitzpatrick intercepted Montgomery VanGorder’s pass in the end zone with 2:37 left to keep the lead at 45-31.

Youngstown State forced a three-and-out and needed only 1:03 for a nine-play, 66-yard drive that cut the deficit to a touchdown with 36.7 seconds left. Western Illinois secured the second onside kick and went into victory formation.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Leathernecks led 30-10 on McGuire’s 3-yard TD pass to Khalen Saunders with 5:38 left in the third quarter. The Penguins scored on a fourth-and-goal from the 2 early in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 30-24.

VanGorder threw for 418 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions for Youngstown State.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors carve concrete slab as part of SF Fleet Week

Today in History

1998: House begins Clinton impeachment inquiry