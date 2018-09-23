Listen Live Sports

Weston McKennie out with ‘severe muscle contusion’ in leg

September 23, 2018 8:23 am
 
GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie’s injury is not as bad as initially feared but the club says the American will be out for some time with a “severe muscle contusion with bleeding” his lower left leg.

The 20-year-old Texan received an unintentional kick in the leg from James Rodriguez as he won possession from the Colombian star in Schalke’s 2-0 defeat to Bayern Munich on Saturday. He had to be helped off the pitch.

Schalke says an ultrasound examination and computed tomography showed there was no injury to the bone, but a “muscle contusion with epifascial hematoma.”

Kicker magazine says McKennie will likely be out until the next international break in mid-October.

McKennie, who has six appearances for the United States, missed Schalke’s defeat to Borussia Moenchengladbach last weekend after returning from international duty with a bruised knee from the Americans’ 1-0 win over Mexico in a friendly.

McKennie has made 26 league appearances for Schalke.

