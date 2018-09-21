White Sox 10, Cubs 4

|Chicago (N)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Murphy 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Bryant 3b-rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|b-Davis ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Baez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Happ 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Zobrist lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.309
|2-Gore pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|1-Bote pr-3b-ss
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.236
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Schwarber dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Almora cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Totals
|37
|4
|9
|3
|2
|9
|Chicago (A)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Rondon 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.239
|A.Garcia rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Cordell rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Davidson 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.238
|Castillo c
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Smith dh
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.297
|a-Palka ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.242
|Moncada 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|LaMarre lf
|3
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.286
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Totals
|39
|10
|19
|10
|1
|9
|Chicago (N)
|100
|000
|030—
|4
|9
|0
|Chicago (A)
|030
|103
|30x—10
|19
|1
a-homered for Smith in the 6th. b-struck out for Rizzo in the 8th.
1-ran for Heyward in the 7th. 2-ran for Zobrist in the 8th.
E_Davidson (4). LOB_Chicago (N) 8, Chicago (A) 7. 2B_Heyward (23), Rondon (6), Smith (6), LaMarre (11). HR_Murphy (12), off Lopez; Smith (2), off Quintana; Palka (27), off Maples. RBIs_Murphy (39), Bote 2 (29), Davidson (60), Smith 3 (19), Moncada (61), LaMarre 3 (18), Palka 2 (64). CS_LaMarre (2). SF_LaMarre.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago (N) 4 (Caratini, Schwarber, Almora, Davis); Chicago (A) 3 (Rondon, Castillo, Engel). RISP_Chicago (N) 1 for 10; Chicago (A) 7 for 14.
Runners moved up_Baez, Engel. GIDP_Anderson, Rondon.
DP_Chicago (N) 2 (Bryant, Murphy, Rizzo), (Murphy, Davis).
|Chicago (N)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana, L, 13-11
|5
|9
|5
|5
|0
|8
|88
|4.11
|Maples
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|12.60
|J.Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5.95
|Rosario
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|21
|3.74
|Norwood
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.82
|Duensing
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|7.54
|Kintzler
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.66
|Chicago (A)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez, W, 7-9
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|8
|108
|3.94
|Fry
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|4.38
|Ruiz
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|16
|5.40
|Bummer
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|4.85
|Jones
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.20
Quintana pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Maples pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Fry pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Maples 1-1, J.Garcia 1-0, Norwood 3-1, Kintzler 2-0, Ruiz 2-2, Bummer 1-0. WP_Maples, Ruiz, Jones.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Joe West.
T_3:33. A_34,027 (40,615).
