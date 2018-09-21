Listen Live Sports

White Sox 10, Cubs 4

September 21, 2018 7:58 pm
 
Chicago (N) Chicago (A)
ab r h bi ab r h bi
D.Mrphy 2b 5 2 3 1 Ti.Andr ss 5 0 1 0
Bryant 3b-rf 5 1 1 0 Rondon 3b 5 1 1 0
Rizzo 1b 3 0 2 0 A.Grcia rf 4 1 1 0
T.Davis ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Cordell rf 1 0 1 0
J.Baez ss 4 0 0 0 Dvidson 1b 4 2 2 1
I.Happ 3b 0 0 0 0 W.Cstll c 5 2 3 0
Zobrist lf 3 0 0 0 K.Smith dh 2 2 2 3
Gore pr-lf 0 1 0 0 Palka ph-dh 2 1 1 2
Heyward rf 3 0 1 0 Moncada 2b 4 1 3 1
Bote pr-3b-ss 1 0 1 2 LaMarre lf 3 0 3 3
Cratini c 3 0 0 0 Engel cf 4 0 1 0
Schwrbr dh 4 0 0 0
Almora cf 4 0 1 0
Totals 37 4 9 3 Totals 39 10 19 10
Chicago (N) 100 000 030— 4
Chicago (A) 030 103 30x—10

E_Davidson (4). DP_Chicago (N) 2. LOB_Chicago (N) 8, Chicago (A) 7. 2B_Heyward (23), Rondon (6), K.Smith (6), LaMarre (11). HR_D.Murphy (12), K.Smith (2), Palka (27). CS_LaMarre (2). SF_LaMarre (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago (N)
Quintana L,13-11 5 9 5 5 0 8
Maples 0 3 2 2 0 0
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 0
Rosario 1-3 5 3 3 0 1
Norwood 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Duensing 2-3 2 0 0 1 0
Kintzler 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago (A)
Lopez W,7-9 7 5 1 1 0 8
Fry 0 2 2 2 0 0
Ruiz 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Bummer 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Jones 1 1 0 0 0 0

Quintana pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

Maples pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

J.Fry pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

WP_Maples, Ruiz, Jones.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Joe West.

T_3:33. A_34,027 (40,615).

