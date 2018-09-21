White Sox 10, Cubs 4

|Chicago (N)
|Chicago (A)
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|D.Mrphy 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Ti.Andr ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Bryant 3b-rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Rondon 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|A.Grcia rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|T.Davis ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cordell rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Baez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dvidson 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|I.Happ 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Cstll c
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Zobrist lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Smith dh
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Gore pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Palka ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Moncada 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Bote pr-3b-ss
|1
|0
|1
|2
|LaMarre lf
|3
|0
|3
|3
|Cratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Schwrbr dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Almora cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|37
|4
|9
|3
|Totals
|39
|10
|19
|10
|Chicago (N)
|100
|000
|030—
|4
|Chicago (A)
|030
|103
|30x—10
E_Davidson (4). DP_Chicago (N) 2. LOB_Chicago (N) 8, Chicago (A) 7. 2B_Heyward (23), Rondon (6), K.Smith (6), LaMarre (11). HR_D.Murphy (12), K.Smith (2), Palka (27). CS_LaMarre (2). SF_LaMarre (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago (N)
|Quintana L,13-11
|5
|9
|5
|5
|0
|8
|Maples
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Norwood
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duensing
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kintzler
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago (A)
|Lopez W,7-9
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|8
|Fry
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Ruiz
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Bummer
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Jones
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Quintana pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
Maples pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
J.Fry pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
WP_Maples, Ruiz, Jones.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Joe West.
T_3:33. A_34,027 (40,615).
