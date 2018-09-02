White Sox 8, Red Sox 0

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Velazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Vazquez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .209 Scott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Betts rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .340 Lin ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .178 Bogaerts ss 3 0 2 0 0 0 .282 Travis rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .176 Moreland 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Pearce 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Martinez lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .337 Nunez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Leon c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .196 Kinsler 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .248 Holt dh-2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .262 Swihart c-3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .227 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .230 Totals 31 0 5 0 3 12

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LaMarre rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .281 Delmonico lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Anderson ss 5 2 3 1 0 1 .248 Davidson 1b 4 1 2 2 0 2 .239 Palka lf-rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .236 Rondon dh 4 1 1 1 1 1 .262 Smith c 2 0 1 1 3 0 .285 Moncada 2b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .225 Sanchez 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .251 Engel cf 5 1 2 1 0 3 .238 Totals 39 8 15 8 4 12

Boston 000 000 000—0 5 0 Chicago 221 101 01x—8 15 0

a-struck out for Velazquez in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 8, Chicago 13. 2B_Anderson 2 (26), Davidson (22). HR_Anderson (18), off Johnson; Palka (20), off Cuevas. RBIs_Anderson (59), Davidson 2 (56), Palka (54), Rondon (10), Smith (15), Sanchez (47), Engel (27). SB_Bogaerts (6), Swihart (4), Sanchez (13), Engel (15).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Moreland, Nunez, Swihart, Bradley Jr.); Chicago 9 (LaMarre 2, Palka 2, Rondon, Sanchez 4). RISP_Boston 0 for 4; Chicago 6 for 18.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Anderson, Palka, Moncada. GIDP_Nunez.

DP_Chicago 1 (Anderson, Davidson).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Johnson, L, 4-4 1 1-3 7 4 4 1 2 38 4.36 Poyner 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 33 2.19 Cuevas 2 2-3 3 2 2 2 5 55 4.76 Scott 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 31 9.82 Velazquez 1 2 1 1 0 1 23 3.24 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Shields, W, 6-15 6 4 0 0 2 6 93 4.39 Frare 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 0.00 Minaya 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.08 Santiago 1 1 0 0 1 2 20 4.74

Inherited runners-scored_Poyner 1-0. HBP_Shields (Holt), Cuevas (Davidson), Scott (Delmonico). WP_Shields, Cuevas. PB_Leon (9).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Will Little; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:12. A_30,745 (40,615).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.