Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

White Sox 8, Red Sox 0

September 2, 2018 6:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Velazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Vazquez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .209
Scott p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Betts rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .340
Lin ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .178
Bogaerts ss 3 0 2 0 0 0 .282
Travis rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .176
Moreland 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .250
Pearce 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Martinez lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .337
Nunez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Leon c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .196
Kinsler 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .248
Holt dh-2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .262
Swihart c-3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .227
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .230
Totals 31 0 5 0 3 12
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LaMarre rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .281
Delmonico lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Anderson ss 5 2 3 1 0 1 .248
Davidson 1b 4 1 2 2 0 2 .239
Palka lf-rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .236
Rondon dh 4 1 1 1 1 1 .262
Smith c 2 0 1 1 3 0 .285
Moncada 2b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .225
Sanchez 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .251
Engel cf 5 1 2 1 0 3 .238
Totals 39 8 15 8 4 12
Boston 000 000 000—0 5 0
Chicago 221 101 01x—8 15 0

a-struck out for Velazquez in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 8, Chicago 13. 2B_Anderson 2 (26), Davidson (22). HR_Anderson (18), off Johnson; Palka (20), off Cuevas. RBIs_Anderson (59), Davidson 2 (56), Palka (54), Rondon (10), Smith (15), Sanchez (47), Engel (27). SB_Bogaerts (6), Swihart (4), Sanchez (13), Engel (15).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Moreland, Nunez, Swihart, Bradley Jr.); Chicago 9 (LaMarre 2, Palka 2, Rondon, Sanchez 4). RISP_Boston 0 for 4; Chicago 6 for 18.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Anderson, Palka, Moncada. GIDP_Nunez.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

DP_Chicago 1 (Anderson, Davidson).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Johnson, L, 4-4 1 1-3 7 4 4 1 2 38 4.36
Poyner 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 33 2.19
Cuevas 2 2-3 3 2 2 2 5 55 4.76
Scott 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 31 9.82
Velazquez 1 2 1 1 0 1 23 3.24
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Shields, W, 6-15 6 4 0 0 2 6 93 4.39
Frare 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 0.00
Minaya 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.08
Santiago 1 1 0 0 1 2 20 4.74

Inherited runners-scored_Poyner 1-0. HBP_Shields (Holt), Cuevas (Davidson), Scott (Delmonico). WP_Shields, Cuevas. PB_Leon (9).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Will Little; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:12. A_30,745 (40,615).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech