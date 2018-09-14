Listen Live Sports

White throws for 5 TDs, Memphis breezes by Georgia State

September 14, 2018 10:43 pm
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Brady White threw for 269 yards and five touchdowns, Darrell Henderson had a career-high 233 yards rushing and two scores, and Memphis beat Georgia State 59-22 on Friday night.

Memphis (2-1) had a successful fake punt on its first possession, leading the first of five straight touchdown-scoring drives. White threw four touchdown passes in the first half as Memphis led 38-10. Damonte Coxie scored twice for his first multi-touchdown game.

Henderson scored from 54 and 61 yards, becoming the second Tiger to rush for 200-plus yards in back-to-back games. He had 212 yards and three touchdowns in Memphis’ 22-21 loss to Navy last week.

Kenny Gainwell scored his first touchdown for Memphis on a 72-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Dan Ellington threw for 107 yards and was intercepted once for Georgia State (1-2).

