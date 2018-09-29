Listen Live Sports

White’s TD caps Monmouth rally over Wagner in 54-47 win

September 29, 2018 5:09 pm
 
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Reggie White Jr. took a quick a pass from Kenji Bahar and raced 84-yards for a touchdown with 74 seconds left and Monmouth rallied for a 54-47 win against Wagner on Saturday.

White became the program’s career leader in receptions with 213 on the scoring play. He finished with seven receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns for the game. He needs 11 more to break the all-time Big South record of 223 receptions held by Gardner-Webb’s James Perry III.

Wagner built a 21-8 lead after the first quarter before Monmouth (3-2) rallied to narrow its deficit to 33-29 at halftime. Wagner (1-4) extended its lead to 47-32 early in the fourth after Luke Massei completed a 26-yard touchdown to Chris Woodard for a 47-32 lead. The Hawks then reeled off three touchdowns as Juwon Farri scored on runs of 19- and 21-yards — including a 2-point conversion — and White had the game winner.

Massei threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns, and T.J. Linta also threw three touchdowns for the Seahawks. D’Errien Wilson finished with 10 receptions for 127 yards and three scores.

