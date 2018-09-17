Wild-Jets Sum

|Minnesota
|0
|0
|1—1
|Winnipeg
|1
|0
|1—2
First Period_1, Winnipeg, Dano (Niku, Lemieux), 13:12.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_2, Minnesota, Hendricks (Lodnia, Belpedio), 2:07. 3, Winnipeg, Morrow (Laine, Ehlers), 11:45.
Shots on Goal_Minnesota 14-12-14_40. Winnipeg 11-12-7_30.
Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 3; Winnipeg 0 of 5.
Goalies_Minnesota, Hammond 0-0-0 (30 shots-28 saves). Winnipeg, Brossoit 0-0-0 (40-39).
A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:33.
Referees_Michael Markovic, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Mark Shewchyk.
