Wild-Jets Sum

Minnesota 0 0 1—1 Winnipeg 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Dano (Niku, Lemieux), 13:12.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Minnesota, Hendricks (Lodnia, Belpedio), 2:07. 3, Winnipeg, Morrow (Laine, Ehlers), 11:45.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 14-12-14_40. Winnipeg 11-12-7_30.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 3; Winnipeg 0 of 5.

Goalies_Minnesota, Hammond 0-0-0 (30 shots-28 saves). Winnipeg, Brossoit 0-0-0 (40-39).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:33.

Referees_Michael Markovic, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Mark Shewchyk.

