Wild-Jets Sums

Minnesota 0 0 1—1 Winnipeg 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Dano 1 (Lemieux, Niku), 13:12. Penalties_Winnipeg bench, served by Kerdiles (too many men on the ice), 0:55; Kloos, MIN, (tripping), 8:23; Fehr, MIN, (tripping), 10:38; Niederreiter, MIN, (slashing), 18:36.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Kloos, MIN, (holding), 2:14; Griffith, WPG, (high sticking), 14:36.

Third Period_2, Minnesota, Hendricks 1 (Belpedio, Lodnia), 2:07. 3, Winnipeg, Morrow 1 (Ehlers, Laine), 11:45. Penalties_Morrow, WPG, (hooking), 3:56; Bartkowski, MIN, (cross checking), 6:23; Seeler, MIN, Major (fighting), 13:37; Lemieux, WPG, Major (fighting), 13:37.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 14-12-13_39. Winnipeg 11-12-7_30.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 3; Winnipeg 0 of 5.

Goalies_Minnesota, Hammond 0-1-0 (30 shots-28 saves). Winnipeg, Brossoit 1-0-0 (39-38).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:33.

Referees_Michael Markovic, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Mark Shewchyk.

