Williams leads Bethune-Cookman past Savannah State, 35-20

September 29, 2018 10:04 pm
 
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Akevious Williams ran for two touchdowns and passed for a third as Bethune-Cookman snapped a two-game losing streak Saturday, beating Savannah State, 35-20.

Bethune-Cookman (2-3, 1-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) now has beaten the Tigers in 18 of the last 19 meetings.

TJ Bell hit Paris Baker from eight-yards out to put Savannah State on top in the first quarter, 7-0. But Williams capped a 14-play, 68-yard drive with a one-yard dive, then opened the second quarter by firing 25 yards to Keavon Mitchell for a 14-7 lead.

D’Vonn Gibbons got Savannah State (0-4, 0-2) even once again, hitting James Kicklighter from 28-yards out, but Williams once again engineered a long drive, this one 11 plays over 62 yards, and scored from four-yards out to put the Wildcats up for good, 21-14 just before intermission.

Tupac Isme scored on a three-yard run and Mitchell hauled in his second scoring pass, this one from 11-yards out from David Isreal.

