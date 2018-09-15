Listen Live Sports

Wilson controls offense and Bryant downs Marist 37-27

September 15, 2018 9:41 pm
 
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Price Wilson threw for 375 yards and three touchdowns to lead Bryant to a 37-27 win against Marist in a Pioneer Football League opener on Saturday.

Wilson started with a 49-yard touchdown pass to Jean Constant for a 7-0 lead before Mike Husni completed an 80-yard TD to Juston Christian to knot the score. Daniel Adeboboye scored from a yard out to start the second quarter, and a field goal put Bryant (1-1) up by 10. Later, Grant Dixon picked off Wilson and returned it 62 yards to reduce Marist’s deficit to 23-20.

Wilson connected again with Constant, this time for a 25-yard score, and then found Shelton McNeal for a 62-yard TD to seal the win. Constant finished with six catches for 95 yards and McNeal had four receptions for 81 yards. Wilson, who was 30-for-52 passing, completed passes to 10 different receivers.

Husni finished with 244 yards passing with 144 yards going to Christian who had two scores.

