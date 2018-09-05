Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Woman claims signature forged on petition, suit seeks $2.4M

September 5, 2018 2:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman is suing a Republican campaign staffer for $2.4 million, claiming her name was forged on a ballot petition.

Susan Lambert claims in a lawsuit filed last week that her name is among dozens forged by staff working for Republican Rep. Scott Taylor.

The names appeared on petitions that placed independent congressional candidate Shaun Brown on November’s ballot. The Republican effort is widely seen as a strategy to split the Democratic vote in Virginia’s competitive 2nd District.

The campaign staffer, Roberta Marciano, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Facebook and LinkedIn. Norfolk Circuit Court records don’t list a lawyer for Marciano.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

In a separate lawsuit, Democrats are seeking to remove Brown from the race.

A prosecutor is also investigating the allegedly forged signatures.

___

The headline of this story has been corrected to show the suit seeks $2.4 million, not $2.8 million.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech