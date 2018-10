Women’s World Cup CONCACAF Qualifying Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT FIRST ROUND Top two nations in each group advance GROUP A W T L GF GA Pts Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0 Trinidad 0 0 0 0 0 0 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 Thursday, Oct. 4 At Cary, N.C.

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Panama, 5 p.m.

United States vs. Mexico, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 7 At Cary, N.C.

Panama vs. United States, 5 p.m.

Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 10 At Cary, N.C.

Panama vs. Mexico, 5 p.m.

Trinidad and Tobago vs. United States, 7:30 p.m.

___

GROUP B W T L GF GA Pts Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cuba 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jamaica 0 0 0 0 0 0 Friday, Oct. 5 At Edinburg, Texas

Costa Rica vs. Cuba, 6 p.m.

Canada vs. Jamaica, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 8 At Edinburg, Texas

Jamaica vs. Costa Rica, 6 p.m.

Cuba vs. Canada, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 11 At Edinburg, Texas

Cuba vs. Jamaica, 7:30 p.m.

Costa Rica vs. Canada, 10 p.m.

___

SEMIFINALS Winners qualify Sunday, Oct. 14 At Frisco, Texas

Group A second place vs. Group B first place, 5 or 8 p.m.

Group A first place vs. Group B second place, 5 or 8 p.m.

___

THIRD PLACE Winner qualifies Loser advances to home-and-home playoff vs. Argentina Wednesday, Oct. 17 At Frisco, Texas

Semifinal losers, 5 p.m.

___

CHAMPIONSHIP Wednesday, Oct. 17 At Frisco, Texas

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

